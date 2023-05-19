LeBron James: They beat us with Murray and threes, but it was better than Game 1

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers started the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets with two sprint losses.

The Chosen One analyzes race 2 and looks to the future.

“They beat us on Murray and three-pointers in the last quarter (lost 32-24, with 23 points from Murray and 7/13 for the Nuggets team). Jamal hit two very important shots after 24 seconds, one against Anthony Davis and one against me. In the last quarter he found his 3-point shot. It’s no surprise for me, he’s done it before… Overall it went better than Race 1. If we can improve a little more, we’ll be in a really good position to win Race 3″.

LeBron had an ankle problem in the final, but has already guaranteed his presence for the next game.

The 38-plus age is probably starting to take its toll even for a ‘cyborg’ like James, with his shooting percentage dropping sharply in the fourth quarter during the postseason.

Here is the detail, quarter by quarter: