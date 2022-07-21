Home News There are 103 high-risk areas in Lanzhou, Gansu, and 195 medium-risk areas – Xinhua English.news.cn
There are 103 high-risk areas and 195 medium-risk areas in Lanzhou, Gansu

Release time: 2022-07-21 11:20

CCTV News Client News Yang Dezhi, Deputy Mayor of the People’s Government of Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, introduced at a press conference today that Lanzhou currently has 103 high-risk areas and 195 medium-risk areas.

On July 20, Lanzhou City designated seven areas including No. 3-60 Bai Road, Baiyin Road Street, Chengguan District, as high-risk areas, and designated the self-built housing area of ​​Yanxi Road, Yanbei Street, Chengguan District, which has been designated as a medium-risk area. (No. 1912-2926) and other three areas are adjusted to high-risk areas, and the demarcated medium-risk area, Xiaoxihu Jiugouyan Xinhuayuan Community, Xihu Street, Qilihe District (except Building 8, Building 11, Building 12) , outside the second floor of the courtyard) as a whole into the high-risk area management of “Xiaoxihu Jiugouyan Xinhuayuan Community of Xihu Street”; 19 areas including Rongda Community, Guangwumen Street, Chengguan District, etc. are designated as medium-risk areas. The designated high-risk area, Building No. 3, Hailiang No. 1, Liujiapu Street, Anning District, was reduced to a medium-risk area; the designated medium-risk area, Hailiang No. 1, Liujiabao Street, Anning District, except for Building No. 3, was reduced to is a low risk area.

