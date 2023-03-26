news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 26 – There are 112 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: the number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,594,364. 297 molecular swabs and 2,008 rapid antigenic swabs were carried out: of these, 4.9% (37.8 for the first diagnoses) tested positive, a decidedly lower rate compared to yesterday when it was 7.9%. For the third consecutive day, no deaths have been recorded among those infected with Covid: the total number since the beginning of the pandemic therefore remains 11,630. The number of hospitalized patients is on the increase: there are 134, 3 more than yesterday, of which 3 (stable) are in intensive care.



The healed grow by 0.02% (246 people) and reach 1,575,595 (98.8% of total cases). At the moment, therefore, there are 7,139 positives in Tuscany, -1.8% compared to yesterday.



Regarding the trend by province, Florence records 36 more cases than yesterday, Prato 4, Pistoia 6, Massa Carrara 9, Pisa 9, Livorno 12, Arezzo 8, Siena 16, Grosseto 9. (ANSA).

