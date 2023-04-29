Home » There are risks of floods in Pakistan this year as well, United Nations
News

There are risks of floods in Pakistan this year as well, United Nations

by admin
There are risks of floods in Pakistan this year as well, United Nations

Saturday April 29, 2023, 10:31 PM

Washington (International Desk) The United Nations has warned that there are risks of heavy rains and floods in Pakistan this year as well.

The subsidiary of the United Nations has said in the report that according to the Global Information Early Warning System report, Pakistan is among the 20 countries facing heavy rains.

According to the report, there may be heavy rains in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Iraq and Turkey this year, due to which there will be a flood situation there.

See also

The meeting of central leaders under the chairmanship of Imran Khan discussed the future of negotiations after the operation at the residence of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

See also  Paper mill warehouse on fire in Lucca plain, high smoke column - Tuscany

You may also like

Marxism turned into religion – Diario La Hora

They warn of night closures on bridges in...

Tour de Rü lets Essen’s classic car fans...

“I ask the people to go vote tomorrow,...

Anuel AA shares the first images with his...

Real wages in Germany fell by 4 percent...

SOME SOCIAL RULES THAT MAY HELP YOU «...

Vallenato writer won Casa de las Américas Award

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the “May Day...

For Developers, by Developers: Register now for Microsoft...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy