There are risks of floods in Pakistan this year as well, United Nations

Saturday April 29, 2023, 10:31 PM

Washington (International Desk) The United Nations has warned that there are risks of heavy rains and floods in Pakistan this year as well.

The subsidiary of the United Nations has said in the report that according to the Global Information Early Warning System report, Pakistan is among the 20 countries facing heavy rains.

According to the report, there may be heavy rains in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Iraq and Turkey this year, due to which there will be a flood situation there.