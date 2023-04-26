There is a big difference between actual payment and actual payment of accident insurance and medical insurance

In recent years, it is quite common for Chinese people to have out-of-pocket insurance to cover their own expenses and out-of-pocket balance for medical treatment. However, when planning insurance, many people often choose between out-of-pocket medical insurance and out-of-pocket accident insurance. He hesitated. Insurance companies suggest that the public may wish to understand the differences between the two first, and then plan insurance policies according to their own needs and budget.

The coverage of out-of-pocket accident insurance and out-of-pocket medical insurance includes ward differential expenses, medical miscellaneous expenses, self-paid medical equipment and other items, and the detailed payment items still depend on the terms of each insurance policy. What is the difference between the two that the public cares most about? The life insurance industry explained that the biggest difference between the two lies in the conditions of claim settlement.

Among them, the claim settlement condition of the actual payment accident insurance is that when the injury caused by an accident (external emergency not caused by a disease) requires medical treatment or hospitalization, the expenses incurred in excess of the payment of the national health insurance can apply for compensation; Paid medical insurance means that when you need to receive treatment or hospitalization due to illness or accident (external emergency not caused by illness), you can apply for compensation for the expenses that exceed the payment of the national health insurance.

Therefore, life insurance companies suggest that both should be purchased, and the scope of coverage will be the widest. If there is a budget to consider, it is recommended to give priority to paying for medical insurance, mainly because of its coverage, except for medical insurance caused by accidents. In addition, it also includes medical treatment caused by disease.

At the same time, the general public should pay attention to one important point. Out-of-pocket payment does not mean that there is no upper limit for claims. Usually, there are different upper limits for claims based on the amount of insurance and the terms of the policy. In other words, within the limited amount, the insurance payment is approved and paid based on the actual expenditure amount, so as to share part of the health insurance burden and self-payment expenses.

