Jinjiang South Bank Ecological Park.

On the 11th, the centralized interview activity of “Inheriting and Carrying forward the ‘Jinjiang Experience’ and Promoting High-Quality Development in an All-round Way” sponsored by the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department was launched in Jinjiang. People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, Central Radio and Television Station, Fujian Daily and other central, provincial and municipal media gathered in Jinjiang for a 4-day field interview and research.

General Secretary Xi Jinping personally summed up and put forward the “Jinjiang Experience” with “six persistence” and “correctly handling the five major relationships” as the main content when he was working in Fujian 20 years ago. Profound grasp and deep thinking about the development path of socialism with Chinese characteristics are very forward-looking, strategic, and instructive. They still shine with the light of truth, and have very important practical guiding significance.

The light of truth penetrates the tunnel of time, illuminating the past, present and future. Over the past 20 years, “Jinjiang Experience” has become a magic weapon for the high-quality economic and social development of Jinjiang and even the whole province.

Since Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, has been working in the province, he has repeatedly emphasized the need to inherit and carry forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, deepen his understanding in practice, and write a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of Fujian, a modern socialist country.

Liu Jianyang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee, took the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee members to the Jinjiang City Exhibition Hall on the first day of his work in Quanzhou to review the “Jinjiang Experience”.

There is a way in the heart, and there is a certain way forward. Over the past 20 years, as the birthplace of “Jinjiang Experience”, under the guidance of “Jinjiang Experience”, Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee has led the city’s cadres and masses, with emotion, responsibility, and mission, to do business with real and undivided attention as its duty. , Dare to fight will win, innovation-driven, truly keep the real economy as a “housekeeping treasure”, and create a real economy and industrial economic miracle with the private economy as the main body. The regional GDP has increased from 27.7 billion yuan to 298.6 billion yuan. The average annual increase was 11.6%; the total fiscal revenue increased from 2 billion yuan to 25.7 billion yuan, with an average annual growth of 14.4%. The city has built 2 industrial clusters of 100 billion yuan and 5 10 billion yuan, with 42 well-known trademarks, more than 700 enterprises of more than 100 million yuan, and 50 listed companies. The basic competitiveness of the county economy ranks among the top four in the country.

really

Focus on your main business

On the 16th, at the “Jinjiang Experience” 20th Anniversary Investment Signing Conference held by the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, a number of high-quality projects in Jinjiang were successfully signed, covering traditional advantageous industries to increase capital and expand production, improve quality and strengthen production, as well as integrated circuits, new materials, Equipment manufacturing and other emerging industries to strengthen the chain and supplement the chain; on the 17th, 22 major projects in Jinjiang participated in the video linking of major projects in Quanzhou in 2022, with a total investment of 96.55 billion yuan, of which industrial projects accounted for 21.

Jinjiang focuses on high-quality development on the real economy, and promotes high-quality development with high-efficiency projects. In the first half of the year, 544 projects under construction in Jinjiang completed an investment of 49.1 billion yuan, 66.5% of the annual plan; 113 signed projects with a total investment of 90.147 billion yuan, respectively, completed 56.5% and 69.3% of the annual target.

As the largest industry in Jinjiang, shoes and clothing are the ballast stone of Jinjiang’s real economy. In 2021, Jinjiang’s footwear and apparel industry will hand over a dazzling transcript: the annual output value is 270.407 billion yuan, an increase of 15.2%.

The industry is booming, and the leader is dancing. In 2021, Anta Group’s revenue will hit a new high, with a year-on-year increase of 38.9% to 49.33 billion yuan; Xtep Group expects that its net profit in the first half of the year will increase by no less than 35%, and its comprehensive income will increase by no less than 35%. The two growth rates lead domestic sports brands; Sanliuyi also achieved a strong rebound. In the first half of the year, the retail sales (calculated by retail value) of the main brand products achieved mid-double-digit growth year-on-year, children’s clothing brands increased by about 20% to 25%, and the overall turnover ratio of e-commerce platform products An increase of about 40% to 45%.

These famous enterprises that have grown up in Jinjiang are all practitioners of “Jinjiang Experience”, and even more beneficiaries of “Jinjiang Experience”. Under the guidance of “Jinjiang Experience”, they stick to the entity and make a fuss about “a piece of paper”, “a pair of shoes”, “a piece of clothing” and “a potato”.

“Since its establishment, Lilang has always focused on the men’s clothing market, and has gradually grown from a family workshop to a small scale. What we think about every day is how to continue to innovate and create a better life for people.” Wang Liangxing, president of Lilang, hopes that more people will be Perceive “beauty”.

“What I want is to dig a well 10 meters wide and 100 meters deep, not 100 meters wide and only 3 meters deep. Focus on your own business and don’t be too greedy.” Lin Congying, chairman of Jiumu Wang, has been focusing on his own for 33 years. Perseverance has achieved Jiu Mu Wang, who has sold 100 million pairs of men’s pants.

……

In Jinjiang, there are countless companies like Lilang and Jiumuwang that have been sticking to their main business for decades. Despite the constant temptation from the outside world, they can maintain their original intention and determination, do business, and seek innovation.

Raising your head, the red sun is approaching, and looking back, the white clouds are low. Standing on the top of the mountain and looking back, you can better appreciate the rushing trend of the river and the beautiful scenery. In recent years, under the guidance of “Jinjiang Experience”, many private enterprises in Jinjiang have taken internationalization as a new development strategy, bravely going out, seeking new coordinates in the world economic pattern, and looking for new business opportunities in the global industrial division of labor.

Anta Group is a leader in the internationalization of Shanxi enterprises. In 2019, Anta’s joint consortium completed the acquisition of Amerfen, taking a key step towards internationalization, which is also a key step in Anta’s blueprint for building a world-class sporting goods group. For the globalization strategy, Anta has formulated a five-year plan, hoping that overseas business can account for 15%.

Ding Shizhong, chairman of the board of directors of Anta Group, said: “It is indeed not easy to stick to the industry, but it is worth it, and I am very at ease. It is this kind of perseverance that allows us to dare to compete with world-class companies.”

Xtep won Saucony, one of the world‘s top four running shoes; Hengan Group spent 145 million yuan to acquire the Malaysian listed company “Huangcheng Group” to open up the Southeast Asian market; Septwolves invested in the Karl Lagerfeld project, known as the “Fashion Lafayette”; Jinjiang Land Port, which has obtained the United Nations port code, has officially become a member of the international ports, speeding up the internationalization process of Jinjiang industry; Jinjiang Yuanxiang acquired Calme of Spain, sponsored international events such as the Asian Cup, and shined on the international stage…

Affected by multiple factors such as the epidemic and the economic cycle, the consumer market is sluggish. How to climb the slope and overcome the hurdles and be one step ahead in the new development pattern? Jinjiang enterprises have come up with great ideas one after another, transforming in innovation, and innovating in transformation.

Anta took the initiative to seek changes and efficiently implemented the “single focus, multi-brand, globalization” strategy. While maintaining growth for 8 consecutive years, it surpassed Adidas China for the first time and was second only to Nike China, breaking the long-term dominance of the two international giants. The strong rise of Chinese brands; the seven wolves signed with Su Bingtian and announced that together with the “Asian Flying Man”, they will focus on strengthening the core category of jackets and call out a new brand strategy of “Chinese jackets”; Rimba released a high-end new domestic product strategy at the top of the Great Wall and launched the next brand Strategic Declaration; Lilang proposes a new business value proposition of “upward power” to achieve “advanced” brand rejuvenation…

Technology leads

The real economy is moving towards high quality

At the just-concluded 5th Digital China Construction Summit, China Industrial Internet Research Institute released the 2021 National Top 20 County Industrial Internet Development List. Jinjiang ranked seventh and Fujian ranked first.

To achieve high-quality development, we must fully implement the new development concept in building a new development pattern. On the specific implementation path, Jinjiang gave the answer: implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government’s “three enhancements and three effects”, adhere to the distinctive main line of innovation and development, promote the high-tech of traditional industries, accelerate the digital transformation of industries, and integrate shoes and clothing, Umbrellas, fabrics, etc. are made into high-tech products!

In the past two years, when visiting and investigating enterprises, Zhang Wenxian, member of the Standing Committee of the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee, was most concerned about three issues: first, how much profit; second, whether there is research and development and how much investment in research and development; broker. Behind these three questions, what highlights Jinjiang’s clear attitude towards the development of enterprises and industries: the high-tech of traditional industries is the direction of Jinjiang’s industrial transformation and upgrading, seeking innovation is seeking development, and focusing on innovation is grasping the future. Whether it is chips, potato chips, shoes, cloth or paper, it is good to have core technology. In any track, only innovation and technology empowerment can lead to tomorrow.

Lvmei Jinjiang has temperament, ecological livability and high value. The picture shows the beautiful scenery of Jinyang Lake.

The Olympic Games, the highest arena for sports competition, has become an arena for many brands to demonstrate their technological level.

At this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, Jinjiang brands Anta, Panpan, Shuhua, etc. handed over “beautiful” transcripts.

This year, Anta not only provided award-winning equipment such as the “Champion Dragon Suit” for the Chinese sports delegation of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but also used professional sports technology to create competitions for 12 of the 15 Chinese national teams in this Winter Olympics. As the official fitness equipment supplier of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Shuhua Sports participated in the construction of the Winter Olympic Village Fitness Center, providing a comprehensive range of high-end fitness equipment products and related supporting services. The products include: Nearly 1,000 pieces of fitness equipment such as oxygen training, strength training, physical training, etc.; as the official sponsor of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Panpan has developed and provided more than a dozen products for athletes with “Olympic standards” and the highest level of international food, providing global Competing athletes, staff and volunteers offered more than 30 packaged snack products.

The product side condenses brand technology, and the production side, driven by the application of technology, has also allowed many brand factories to “improve efficiency, enhance efficiency, and increase efficiency”, and taste the dividends brought by technological innovation.

Walking into Huayu’s smart warp knitting production workshop, more than 800 warp knitting machines are running at high speed, but only a few workers on the scene occasionally come to check. Busy machines stand in stark contrast to workers who appear to be “idle”. It turns out that there are “multiple pairs of eyes” hidden on these devices, and the camera collects the production process online in real time and detects it online in real time.

That’s exactly what digitization brings to the table. Guo Ayan, director of the information management center of Huayu Zhengying Group, said that without digital production scheduling, Huayu weaving has more than 800 sets of equipment, and only on-site scheduling and planning and scheduling require at least 8 people to work at full capacity for 8 hours. Now, only one planning schedule is needed, and the same workload can be completed in one or two hours, which not only makes the appearance more scientific, but also greatly improves the efficiency of production scheduling.

The improvement in efficiency is even more obvious under the data. Since the implementation of digital production, the plant’s equipment startup rate has increased from 70% to 95%, the product development cycle has been shortened from an average of 30 days to 15 days, the product defect rate has been reduced from 25% to 5%, and equipment energy consumption has been reduced by 23.53%. Save 90%.

Looking at the tangible benefits brought about by digitalization, Panpan Foods Group began to carry out 5G intelligent transformation in August last year. At present, it has invested 12 million yuan, and 80% of the intelligent transformation has been completed.

On the bread cooling line of the comprehensive bakery workshop of Panpan Food Group Jinjiang Branch, after the raw materials are poured into the mixer, its “automatic production journey” begins. The cooling link, which originally required manual knocking, has also been fully automated through intelligent transformation.

From kneading, molding, baking, cooling, to final packaging, through the effective integration of 5G systems and hardware equipment, the production workshop environment has achieved intelligent management and control, and the entire production process has zero contact. Not only that, all data of the production line can be automatically uploaded to the cloud for automatic recording, which is not only paperless, but also efficient and accurate.

Continuing to increase the number of real industries and empower technological innovation, the second phase of the Hengan Group’s Neikeng intelligent production base started construction. The project plans to invest 5 billion yuan. Based on “end-to-end” informatization, by extending the upstream and downstream value chains, high-standard construction integrating “upstream raw materials”, “smart production”, “smart warehousing”, “2B, 2C intelligent sorting” “Warehouse” and other supporting facilities are integrated into a modern sanitary products industrial park to build Hengan Group’s comprehensive industrial base with the highest standard and largest volume in the country.

In recent years, with the wave of digitization, Jinjiang’s real economy has entered industrial digitization. Up to now, more than 90% of Jinjiang enterprises have achieved digital “access to the Internet”, 101 enterprises have implemented the standard through the “two industrialization” integrated management system, more than 1,100 enterprises have “on the cloud and platform”, and more than 60% of industrial enterprises above the regulation “NC generation” intelligent equipment technology. Jinjiang, the “City of Industry”, is moving towards the “City of Digital Applications”.

The high-tech of traditional industries is not only about the intelligence of production links, but also needs to match the market demand for new products and new technologies.

In the Jingong Machinery National Worker Pioneer workshop, batches of new energy loaders that have been rolled off the assembly line “put on” green armor and deliver them to customers in a centralized manner. Under the strategy of science and technology leading green development, Jingong launched the first batch of new energy mass-produced loaders in the province. Immediately afterwards, Jingong released a new energy strategy, announcing its entry into the new energy track.

“The competition in the future industry must be the competition of high technology and R&D strength. It requires enterprises to continuously invest in scientific research, attract more high-quality talents, truly promote industrial transformation and upgrading from the technical level, and win a new round of market position war.” Jingong Machinery General Manager Ke Jinzhen said.

Among Jinjiang enterprises, “innovation has risks, but not innovating is the biggest risk” has become a consensus. To this end, continuous overweight scientific and technological innovation has become a habitual action of many Jinjiang enterprises in recent years. How to plug in the wings of emerging technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, cloud computing, and big data in traditional manufacturing industries, Jinjiang enterprises have successively handed in their answers.

On the one hand, Hengan Group signed a strategic agreement with China Light International to promote the informatization and intelligence of manufacturing and monitoring management systems, and jointly explore the new construction and upgrade of smart factories; Optimize supply chain collaboration, enhance the empowerment effect of big data, and promote channel transformation.

Anta clothing digital smart factory is put into operation, taking the lead in the industry to realize the full-process intelligent production of multiple categories and one line, allowing clothes to “ride” on the track “high-speed rail”, increasing production capacity by 21% and shortening the production cycle by more than 50%. In the next ten years, Anta plans to “overweight” 20 billion yuan, taking technological innovation as its core competitiveness.

Building a digital food kingdom has become one of the core corporate strategies of Panpan Foods Group. Since 2015, it has been exploring the path of “digital and intelligent transformation”. Panpan Food Group is guided by business value, aiming at improving quality, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, and introduces digital means. Build a manufacturing and service system that is fully connected with all factors, the entire industrial chain, and the entire value chain.

When enterprises play the main role of scientific and technological innovation, Jinjiang’s party committee and government also escort the scientific and technological innovation of enterprises through “tangible hands” such as building platforms, issuing policies, and building mechanisms. The science and technology commissioner who walks into the factory floor is a typical representative.

In the production workshop of Hua Ang Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., Feng Shaoping, the head of the science and technology commissioner team of the Intelligent Manufacturing Research Institute of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Quanzhou, and the provincial science and technology commissioner, put a pair of shoes into the 3D visual inspection equipment of the automatic shoe-making production line. technology, which completely collects the posture data of the shoes. The automatic glue spraying robot automatically sprays glue on the shoes according to this, and the whole process is completed in one go.

Feng Shaoping told reporters that a single production line can free the hands of 42 workers. In Huaang, a total of 8 such production lines have been put into use, bringing direct economic benefits of more than 30 million yuan.

There are many science and technology commissioners like Feng Shaoping, as well as legal persons (teams) and workstations, in Jinjiang.

On July 20, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology announced the list of science and technology commissioners in Fujian Province in 2022. Jinjiang City has selected 45 science and technology commissioners, 1 legal person science and technology commissioner, and 16 science and technology commissioner teams.

At present, Jinjiang has planned the selection and appointment of science and technology commissioners in combination with the traditional industrial structure, and has promoted the technical services of science and technology commissioners to cover textile, shoemaking, machinery, umbrella industry, food and other industries.

“Jinjiang took the lead in extending the science and technology commissioner system to the industrial field in the province, realizing the extension of the primary industry to the secondary and tertiary industries, and gradually expanding from a single service for scientific researchers to providing technical solutions for teamwork.” Jinjiang City Science and Technology Introduced by the relevant person in charge of the bureau.

In-depth promotion of industrial transformation and upgrading and high-quality development is inseparable from the advance planning of the Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government.

In view of the weak links in the industrial chain, since 2012, Jinjiang has continuously introduced high-level scientific and technological innovation platforms, encouraged enterprises to conduct industry-university-research cooperation with some high-level scientific research platforms, and actively introduced a number of high-end equipment manufacturing and raw and auxiliary materials projects. The whole process of project establishment, research, and conclusion of scientific research projects further complements the shortcomings of Jinjiang’s industrial chain. Today, there are Fukuda Jinjiang Campus, Quanzhou Equipment Manufacturing Research Center of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Intelligent Manufacturing College of Fujian University, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fuzhou University-Jinjiang Microelectronics Research Institute, China Light (Jinjiang) Sanitary Products Research Co., Ltd., General Technology China Textile Institute Nine major public technology innovation platforms, including West Branch, China Leather and Footwear Industry Research Institute (Jinjiang) Co., Ltd., Jinjiang-Harbin Institute of Technology Robot R&D Center, and Fujian Strait Graphene Industry Technology Research Institute, have landed in Jinjiang, from the front end to the back end of the industrial chain All-round penetration, and truly play the role of a smart engine.

In order to strengthen the government’s guiding force and effectively serve the scientific and technological innovation of enterprises, in October 2021, Jinjiang established the province’s first scientific and technological innovation committee. In the “Jinjiang City Special Action Plan for Grasping Innovation and Promoting Application” that was subsequently issued, it was clarified that Jinjiang would focus on five aspects: the whole society’s research and development, the main body of enterprise innovation, the innovation platform carrier, the high-end innovative talents, and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. Formulate ten main directions for institutional innovation, and form the “First Task List of Jinjiang City’s Special Action for Grasping Innovation and Promoting Application of Institutional Innovation”.

On January 17 this year, at the 22nd (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Jinjiang Municipal Committee, the “Three-Year Action Plan for the Development of Jinjiang’s Digital Economy” and the “Implementation Opinions on the Digital Transformation and Upgrading of Jinjiang’s Manufacturing Industry” were studied, requiring continuous promotion of The deep integration of digital technology and the real economy enables the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, guides enterprises to accelerate digital transformation, and promotes high-quality economic and social development in Jinjiang.

There are both macro-level development goals and a clear and actionable task list. This is a powerful measure to maintain the core position of innovation in the overall development of Jinjiang.

In a broader plan, Jinjiang will focus on industrial digitization, continue to support enterprises to “go to the cloud” and empower their intelligence with data, and ensure that by 2024, more than 15 new digital workshops and smart factories above the Quanzhou level will be added, and enterprises will “go to the cloud” There are over 2,400 “on-platform” enterprises, and the informatization application rate of enterprises above the scale reaches more than 95%; strengthen benchmarking and demonstration guidance to ensure that by 2024, more than 250 demonstration enterprises will introduce industrial Internet platform technical resources, and cultivate industrial Internet application benchmarking enterprises at or above the provincial level More than 8 enterprises and more than 20 enterprises apply the industrial Internet identification analysis system; promote the digital empowerment of the service industry, inject new kinetic energy into the jump of the tertiary industry through Internet technologies such as big data and cloud computing, and strive to establish Shini, a national textile, footwear and apparel supply chain Loan service platform, and create the province’s financial service real economy pilot counties (cities), business service-oriented national logistics hub.

Integrate into the double cycle and capture the double victory

Since 2020, the new crown pneumonia epidemic has spread all over the world, and the chain reaction caused by it has slowed down the pace of global economic recovery, which is already in a downward range, and the task of domestic reform, development and stability has become more arduous and arduous.

“The epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.” This is the clear requirement of the Party Central Committee.

As the standard-bearer of Fujian’s county economy for 28 years, Jinjiang has taken the initiative to integrate into the new development pattern of “dual circulation” in the face of unprecedented changes in a century, coordinate the promotion of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and quickly implement policies at all levels to stabilize the market. Measures to seize the real economy without slackening, and strive to win a double victory.

At the site of the second-phase production project of Huayu Weaving, workers are working overtime to carry out the decoration of the second-phase main body. The project has a total investment of 2 billion yuan and a total construction area of ​​200,000 square meters. At present, the first phase has been completed and put into use, and the second phase is expected to be completed and put into use in June next year.

“Although we delayed the construction period due to the epidemic, we managed to get the construction period back and exceeded the schedule.” Su Chengyu, president of Huayu Weaving, told reporters that production equipment is also being purchased simultaneously, and it is expected that 500 KARL MAY from Germany will be introduced. Ye double needle beds, 100 sets of 3D mesh machines, etc., with an annual output of 10 million tons of warp knitted fabrics.

Jinjiang’s commitment to regain the time delayed by the epidemic is loud and clear.

After the local epidemic this year, it took Jinjiang only 8 days to achieve 100% of the enterprises above the scale to resume work, and it took 12 days to achieve a single-day industrial power consumption that exceeded the level of the same period last year. In the first five months, the output value of traditional industries such as textiles, food, shoes and clothing in Jinjiang increased by 11.6%, 9.1%, and 6.1% respectively, and the output value of three emerging industries such as information technology, intelligent manufacturing, and medical health increased by 17.5% against the trend.

Whether the economy is warm or cold depends not only on macro-operational data, but also on micro-subject activities.

The factory floor is in full swing. In the suit cutting workshop of Qipai Fashion Industrial Park, after the garment intelligent CNC cutting machine completes the projection cutting, the “5G+AGV” robot on the side will transport the just-cut fabric to the trousers workshop on the third floor by itself. “It has returned to the previous level in the first quarter of this year, and the further purchase of intelligent automation equipment will bring a new round of development.” Zhou Li, Secretary of the Party Committee of Qipai Company and Director of the Supply Chain Purchasing Center, is full of longing.

The port and the wharf are constantly flowing. At the Weitou Port of Jinjing Town, the bridge crane kept snatching, and the trucks were busy loading and unloading. “The opening layout of ports has been optimized, and the opening of freight routes has been accelerated, bringing customers faster and more convenient export channels for foreign trade goods, and also bringing foreign trade container volume and throughput growth to Weitou Port.” Director of Jinjiang Pacific Port Development Co., Ltd. General Manager Sun Bosheng is full of confidence.

The shopping center is crowded. Launching new products and giving explanations… Huang Jiayu, the shopping guide of the Jiumuwang store in Baolong Plaza, is overjoyed: “The passenger flow is gradually increasing, and I can earn 10,000 yuan per month.”

While coordinating the epidemic prevention and control and economic development, Jinjiang insists on making good use of the “key trick” of reform and innovation, adheres to the market orientation, continuously optimizes the allocation of factor resources, and fully stimulates the endogenous power. Adhere to market orientation, strengthen government guidance services, help industry enterprises create brands, practice internal skills, and improve quality, expand domestic circulation advantages, and stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade and international circulation.

Seize the trend of the rise of domestic products and accelerate the expansion of the domestic market.

In October 2020, Tmall and the First Financial Business Data Center launched the “2020 City of New Domestic Products” survey, and conducted a comprehensive “physical examination” for the development of new domestic products in different cities across the country. The report shows that the top three cities with the best development of new domestic products are: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Jinjiang, the only county-level city on the list, ranks ninth on the list. In addition to the city’s overall list, Jinjiang also ranks among several industry lists. It is worth mentioning that in the sports outdoor industry city list, Jinjiang ranks second, second only to Beijing.

Xtep is a model among them, and has played the national tide in the past few years. In May 2021, a fashion show will be held in Songshan, Henan. The model incarnated as a martial artist, dressed in the co-branded Xtep Shaolin model, walked through the thousand-year-old ancient temple, colliding with a wonderful effect.

“Shaolin Kungfu is a part of traditional Chinese culture and an important national symbol for the world to understand China. I hope that the encounter between China‘s thousand-year-old Kung Fu culture and sports spirit can convey a positive and powerful attitude to more young people.” Xtep Brand Vice President Lin Haiyun introduced. , the linkage between “National Tide” and “Generation Z” has achieved a good response. On the day the company’s new label XDNA was launched, the amount of live broadcast delivery reached 40 million yuan.

While expanding the domestic market, Jinjiang, which started out as an export-oriented economy, actively integrates into the new development pattern of “dual circulation”, solidly promotes the internationalization strategy, builds open platforms such as market procurement, comprehensive bonded, and international dry ports, and forms a three-dimensional pattern of sea, land, and airport. , the total social import and export has doubled in ten years, and enterprises can “buy the world and sell the world” at their doorstep.

On July 13, the 2022 Jinjiang Cross-border E-commerce Innovation and Development Conference was held. At the meeting, the Jinjiang cross-border e-commerce global store opening comprehensive service platform was officially launched. This platform can link more than 30 cross-border e-commerce platforms around the world and help enterprises to open stores conveniently with one click through green channels. At the same time, the conference also launched the cooperation and co-construction of “Jinjiang Overseas, Global Freight” by Jinjiang Overseas Chinese and Jinjiang Cross-border E-commerce Association through online connection, and used Jinjiang “overseas Chinese” resources to provide cross-border electricity in Jinjiang City. Commercial enterprises provide support and services in brand marketing, overseas warehouse leasing, drop shipping, logistics and distribution, etc., to help Jinjiang e-commerce enterprises further utilize overseas resources and industrial belt advantages.

“One more channel.” This was Chen Aizhen’s feeling.

Chen Aizhen has two companies, Fujian Zhongyu Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd. and Fujian Hongbang Shoes and Clothing Co., Ltd. The former is a cross-border operation company, and the latter is a traditional foreign trade factory.

“We still insist on traditional foreign trade, and there are special executives in charge. I focus on Zhongyu, a cross-border e-commerce company. We have only been operating for a few months, and many stores have already started to make profits. TikTok live broadcasts. Bringing goods has also brought us a lot of cross-border increments.” Chen Aizhen told reporters that currently Zhongyu Import and Export Trading Company specializes in the TikTok track and operates more than 30 small British stores. In addition to live broadcast sales of high-end beach pants of the original traditional foreign trade, the category has also been expanded to bags, daily necessities, etc. After the team matures, it is not excluded to help other traditional foreign trade enterprises to do live broadcast operations.

Barren land grows more gold

Both industrialization and urbanization are the only way for modernization, and they are a dialectical and unified relationship of interdependence and mutual promotion. On May 12, 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping gave instructions to the “Fujian Jinjiang Promoting New Urbanization Pilot Work”: Don’t just focus on big cities, China should develop more small and medium cities and towns.

In recent years, Jinjiang City has continued to deepen the national new-type urbanization pilot construction, highlighting the use of production to gather people to revitalize the city, and the city to retain people to promote production, focus on the development of business forms, gather popularity, improve the energy level and quality of the city, and realize the organic integration of industrialization and urbanization. , complement each other.

“Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government are like ‘matchmakers’, which allows us scientists to reduce a lot of cumbersome communication and docking when transforming into entrepreneurs, which can make the project land faster.” Fujian York New York, who is engaged in liquid color masterbatch research Zeng Fuquan, general manager of Materials Technology Co., Ltd., was deeply touched.

In 1998, Zeng Fuquan went to the University of Manchester to study for a master’s and a doctorate in pigment chemistry. After graduation, he worked successively as senior scientist, technical manager, and Asia-Pacific technical and operations manager in Gallos Group, the world‘s largest liquid masterbatch manufacturer. During his stay in the UK, he overcame the worldwide problem that polypropylene cannot be bleached and dyed, and has 3 invention patents, 2 of which have been commercialized. If life continued like this, he might have always been an excellent scientist, but in 2008, Zeng Fuquan brought his family back to China to start a business, and Jinjiang was chosen as the place of business. From the establishment of the company to the development stage, he has received “one-stop service” from the local government. In his opinion, the Jinjiang party committee and government can actively and efficiently communicate with enterprises, assist enterprises to solve difficulties encountered in the development process, and allow entrepreneurs to concentrate more on market and product development. This is the main reason for him to come to Jinjiang to start a business.

Thanks to this, Zeng Fuquan led the team to realize the localization of raw materials and commercialization of products through technological innovation, breaking the monopoly of European and American countries, and filling the gap in China‘s liquid masterbatch technology. Recently, two new technologies developed by the company have been successfully connected with local enterprises.

Different from Zeng Fuquan, Yuan Maolin from Shaanxi originally worked in a leading enterprise in Jinjiang. After years of experience accumulation, he joined hands with his partners to build the “Swimsuit Library” platform three years ago, and gradually created a “small and beautiful” swimwear flexible Manufacturing production line, entering the entrepreneurial iteration period.

“Jinjiang swimwear industry is developed, and the industrial cluster has great advantages.” Yuan Maolin, head of Jinjiang Swimsuit Warehouse Technology Service Co., Ltd., said that coming to this entrepreneurial soil in Jinjiang to be a maker is a matter of course. “People here Love to fight and dare to win, the business environment here is very good.”

Not long ago, Yuan Maolin lamented the business environment of Jinjiang in the circle of friends, “The application process for patent application awards is simple and the materials are clear. Jinjiang’s entrepreneurial environment and policy awards are really good!”

Behind Yuan Maolin’s praise is the real result of Jinjiang’s vigorous promotion of the business environment in recent years.

In recent years, Jinjiang has built a “promising government”, better served the “effective market”, and made every effort to play the “three roles”.

Be a good “guiding person” – Jinjiang has successively implemented development strategies such as “establishing a city by quality”, “strengthening the city with brands”, “capital listing”, “scientific and technological innovation”, and “digital-intelligent transformation”. The delegation went to advanced areas for benchmarking and learning, etc., to help enterprises clarify their direction and set navigation marks.

Be a good “pusher” – Jinjiang, by means of leading cadres to link up with assistance and other methods, will normally enter the enterprise, send policies, and solve problems. , cashing out more than 2 billion yuan of enterprise-related policy funds every year. Guiding private entrepreneurs to actively fulfill their social responsibilities, in 2002, the country’s first county-level charity federation was established, and a total of over 4 billion yuan was raised.

Be a good “waiter” – Jinjiang has made every effort to build a market-oriented, legalized, and international business environment, and was awarded the model city of China‘s international business environment construction. The city’s investment potential and business environment ranked second in the country. Promote the action of “gathering scientific and technological talents, multiplying talents with masters and doctorates, and revitalizing skilled talents”, and build a “six one” service system, so that talents can have a stage, develop space, and live without worries in Jinjiang.

The current Jinjiang is not only a hot spot for entrepreneurship, but also a livable city. Over the years, Jinjiang has vigorously improved the quality of the city by focusing on “food, accommodation, travel, shopping, education and medical care”, creating a good ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, so that talents can come in and be retained.

On October 31, 2021, the “Famous Doctor Workstation” of the Pediatric Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University was officially opened in Jinjiang Second Hospital (Anhai Hospital). So far, the three “famous doctor workstations” of Fudan University Affiliated Hospital have been fully opened and operated in Anhai Hospital.

At the end of 2021, the Fujian Hospital of the Sixth Hospital of Shanghai received a subsidy of 150 million yuan from the central government, which will focus on the purchase of equipment and information construction. Shanghai Sixth Hospital Fujian Hospital, built on the basis of Jinjiang City Hospital, is currently the only pilot unit of the national regional medical center located in the county.

In recent years, Jinjiang City has established a high-level national and regional medical center, and introduced high-end medical resources such as Shanghai Sixth Hospital, Shulan Medical Group, Fudan University Shanghai Medical College, etc., not only allowing the masses to enjoy high-end medical services at their doorstep, but also attracting surrounding areas. People come to Jinjiang to see a doctor.

Borrow external force and strengthen internal strength. Over the years, Jinjiang City has focused on connecting with external high-end medical resources. Today, Jinjiang has established cooperative relationships with 41 tertiary hospitals and well-known colleges and universities in and outside the province, and has developed rapidly in terms of management capabilities, discipline construction, talent training, and service levels, filling many technical gaps in the field of diagnosis and treatment.

If it is said that medical care is to improve “quality”, the construction of colleges and universities is to improve “position”. As a county-level city, Jinjiang has formed an innovation map of three undergraduate and master universities and nine public technology innovation platforms. Among them, there are “double first-class” universities such as National University of Science and Technology and Fuzhou University. This is rare in the country.

Jinjiang is now very close to the world. The High School Affiliated to Tsinghua University is the pioneer and leader of the national basic education reform. In May of this year, the second phase of the Jinjiang School of Tsinghua High School in Zimao was completed, and a beautiful garden-style campus was unveiled, revealing its fragrance. The successful completion of the project also marks another important step for Jinjiang Education to achieve high-quality and balanced development. In September 2021, the school’s junior high school has enrolled a total of 227 students in 6 classes, and the high school department plans to start recruiting teachers this fall. In the report of the 14th Party Congress of Jinjiang City, Jinjiang clearly proposed to optimize the distribution of educational resources, promote the healthy development of preschool education, the balanced development of compulsory education, and the characteristic development of high school education, optimize the management mechanism of school-running branch schools and group-based schools, and make overall plans to improve school-running Strive for the coverage rate of inclusive kindergartens to exceed 85%, and add 50,000 high-quality degrees; actively promote the integration of production and education, and establish a modern vocational education system that is compatible with industrial development and occupational positions.

The larger and larger industrial scale, more and more complete industrial chain, and more and more complete urban facilities have made Jinjiang a strong competitiveness and attractiveness, and the optimization of the “people-oriented” business environment has made Jinjiang attractive. With more and more people’s attention, it has become a hot spot for employment and entrepreneurship.

Just as Liao Nianqing, production and human resources director of Anta Group, who has worked and lived in Jinjiang for more than 10 years, said, Jinjiang is a hot spot for entrepreneurship and a livable city. I believe that more and more people will come to Jinjiang and fall in love with him in the future. Jinjiang, rooted in Jinjiang.

To gather people to prosper the city with production, and to keep people from the city to promote production. In the face of major changes and new situations, Jinjiang, which is forging ahead, is focusing on expanding and upgrading industries, improving quality and upgrading cities, seeking new directions and positioning, expanding new growth space, and writing “Jinjiang Answer Sheet” in the era proposition of promoting high-quality development in an all-round way. “.