Malta, October 16, 2017: Daphne Caruana Galizia, a journalist who had reported serious corruption cases, dies from a bomb in her car. A wealthy local businessman is suspected of being the instigator, but there are those who think some high-level politicians cover him. “Journalism in Malta has become very difficult. My biggest fear is that people, seeing what happens to me, do not have the courage to face the consequences “, she said in an interview Caruana Galizia six days before her death, recounting the difficulties she encountered in her inquiries. .

The story of the journalist is reconstructed in the play They blew her up, by Herman Grech, editor-in-chief of The Times of Malta newspaper. Grech met the protagonists of the story and, with the help of judicial documents, built a play with a profound political significance. The work, described by one critic as “a shining example of the good things that can happen when theater meets journalism,” won the Production of the Year award at Malta’s Arts awards.

The show, created in collaboration with the Evens foundation and Voxeurop, will be staged on October 1st at the Teatro Comunale.