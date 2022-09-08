Original title: Piazza: At 27, I still want to return to the national team. Injuries are a thing of the past and I want to start over

Piazza: At the age of 27, I still want to return to the national team Injuries are a thing of the past and I want to start over

Live it, September 8th. This summer, Piazza joined Empoli on loan. At the joining press conference, Piazza talked about some topics about himself and the team’s goals.

You have received a lot of offers, why did you choose to join Empoli?

“I like Empoli’s team plan and I have spoken to the sporting director and the manager. Empoli has always tried to play his football and has an attacking style. That’s great for a player like me. It’s very important. I hope I can get my confidence back at Empoli and help the team.”

Get back your confidence in yourself?

“Yes. First of all, I have to have confidence in myself. In a sense, I want to prove that I can maintain a high level every week, I want to prove that my strength lies, and I always give my best Go ahead and try to be your best.”

Is your best position as an attacking midfielder or a second striker?

“Actually, I can play in all positions. My best position is left winger, but maybe I prefer to play as an attacking midfielder.”

When you first arrived in Serie A, people had high hopes for you and you were hailed as a talented player. What has happened over the years that prevented you from maintaining a steady state?

“I had two very serious injuries and that was one of the reasons why I couldn’t stay consistent. Then I always had problems with my knees, but luckily that’s a thing of the past. Now I want to get back to Get back to who I am, get my confidence back, get back the person I was given high hopes for. I want to start over and get regular minutes, like I said before.”

Now you’ll be fighting with the team to stay out of relegation, right?

“Relegation is our long-term goal, we will think about it game by game and see what we can achieve after the season.”

Now that you are 27 years old, do you think there is any hope for you to return to the national team?

“Yes, at the age of 27, I still have hope of returning to the national team. I have always hoped to win the call-up for the national team by playing every game well. So, now it is all up to me.”

