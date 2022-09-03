UDINE. The month of September opens with numerous cultural events in Friuli. Here are some of them, starting with the final weekend of the second edition of near / far mont.

On Saturday 3 September, starting at 9.30 from the Chiusaforte cycling station, a walk pays homage to Pierluigi Cappello, born and raised in Chiusaforte. At 5.30 pm, the town square will be the scene of another tribute, this time to one of the “fathers” of Carnia, Romano Marchetti, with the presentation of number 51 of the magazine “Contemporary History in Friuli”.

The theater uncertain scene for near / far mont

Sunday 4 September, at 6 pm, in Tolmezzo, “The rest of the brain in flight”, a “tolc sció” conducted by Claudio Moretti with the participation of the other two actors of the Incerto Theater, Fabiano Fantini and Elvio Scruzzi, the musical interventions by Jvan Fashion and the involvement of Jacopo Sforzi, Euricse researcher, and Massimo De Liva.

The first ends on Saturday 3 September, in Osoppo ancient theater festival organized in the region by Anà-Thema. The show “Antigone quartet concert” will be scheduled at 9 pm in Venzone. Among the many events proposed also on the last day, the grand finale with the Toga Party in the celebrations area of ​​Osoppo.

Music, walking, culture, history and nature will be the constitutive elements of the cross-border project I Suoni della Pace inserted within the festival In the Sounds of the Luoghsi, which will see the Fvg Orchestra, conducted by Giulio Arnofi, with the Slovenian Veronika Brecelj with solo violin, at the Cerje Peace Monument in Kostanjevica in Slovenia on Saturday 3 September. on the same day, at 10 am, the walk along the Walk of Peace with a historical guide will start from Cerje, who will lead the public to the monument to the Peace monument at 5.30 pm, here the visit and the concert will follow.

On the evening of Saturday 3 September, at 9 pm, Piazza Capitolo di Aquileia will host the opera “The servant mistress” by GB Pergolesi, a nice funny interlude in two parts, by the Accademia Lirica Santa Croce. The protagonists of the evening are the soprano Kseniia Proshina, the bass Massimiliano Svab, the actor / mime Andrea Pahor, with piano accompaniment by Maestro Fabio Zanin, conducted by Maestro Alessandro Svab.

In San Giorgio di Nogaro, at Tai Gjai, Saturday evening, at 9 pm, Bruno Romani – Organic Crossover Group, Cppp requiem centopierpaolopasolini: the relationship between Pasolini and jazz has its center of gravity in the documentary film “Notes for an African Orestiade”.

Last weekend for Carniarmonie. On the evening of Saturday 3 September, at 8.30 pm in the church of San Giorgio Martire in Preone, the violinist Giulia Scudeller, the flutist Alessandro Cetro and the pianist Marina Miani, young performers gathered in the “Trio Gaubert”, will propose a concert program that crosses different eras, from the Baroque trio to the European twentieth century.

Sunday 4 September, at 6 pm at Palazzo Savoia in Arta Terme, Daniele D’Agaro, with Alessandro Turchet, propose the project “Mingus fingers”. A concert-dedication, with simple reed instruments of various cuts, double bass and percussion, to the virtuoso Charles Mingus, double bass player and composer, leader of musical groups that have traced the history of jazz.

It ends this evening, Saturday 3 September, Baroque summer in Tarcentor, promoted by ArsNova Fvg and the Udinese Organ Academy, in collaboration with the Choral San Pietro Apostolo of Tarcento and the Municipality of Tarcento. Appointment at Palazzo Frangipane (Saturday 3 September). Starting at 6 pm the protagonists will be the young violinist Marco Donat and the Ensemble Antiqua.

On Sunday 4 September, in Preone, the “Racconti Raccolti” review of the Teatro della Sete hosts “Pioneer Plants”, traveling performance in headphones by the international collective Wundertruppe. The public will listen to a story in headphones and will be accompanied to cross symbolic places of the passage of time, of the wounds of the earthquake, of visible and invisible reconstructions. The work consists of stories written by the collective and interviews with the inhabitants of Preone.

The festival continues until Sunday 4 September Dancing among the peoplesXX edition in Blessano di Basiliano, with the Folklore Group Danzerini Udinesi and Proloco ProBlessano engaged in a weekend in which groups from Molise, Emilia Romagna and Friuli-Venezia Giulia will perform and compete against each other.

New appointment with the culture of Erpac Fvg, Saturday and Sunday, in Gorizia. Saturday 3 September, at 4 pm at Palazzo Attems Petzenstein, guided tour of the exhibition “Reflexes. Self-portraits in the mirror of history “. Admission fee, free guided tour. Always today and tomorrow at the Provincial Museums of Borgo Castello, guided tour of the exhibitions dedicated to the Ursuline mothers “Between the Earth and the sky. The wonderful embroidery of the Ursulines ”and“ The Ursulines in Gorizia. A 350-year-old precious thread “. Admission fee, free guided tour. For reservations 0481 385228 or 348 1304726.

Torna sul Matajur la Feast of the mountaina, with two days of events. Finally, from Porzus to the Ocena spring with the excursion organized by the Proloco Consortium, Saturday 3 September in Faedis.