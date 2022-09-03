Milan closes with Vranckx in midfield and Dest in defense, Piatek goes to Salerno Belotti in the Giallorossi: «It’s nice to find Dybala. I’m here for a project “

MILANO

The pressing of Beppe Marotta and Simone Inzaghi (especially the second) on Steven Zhang took effect a few hours after the end of the transfer market, scheduled for yesterday at 20. In the end, the president of Inter gave the green light to the signing of Francesco Acerbi , the central defender asked in a loud voice by Inzaghi to occupy the space left free by the exit of Ranocchia.

The former Lazio player has signed for a year for a salary of about 2 million, on loan with the right of redemption for 3.5 million. Zhang had made the block three days ago for economic reasons, not convinced of this investment in a 34-year-old player. But he changed his mind in the face of Inzaghi’s arguments on the indispensability of another central in the squad.

The enterprise, on the other hand, failed at PSG with Skriniar. The insistence of the French club was pounding to the last, accompanied by continuous optimistic rumors coming from Paris. A difficult strategy to understand because by now there was also a lack of technical time to complete such a significant operation. Yesterday the owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi tried it directly with another phone call to Zhang, even though it was clear for days that Inter considered the Slovakian not to be sold. The feeling is that the Qatari executive has fueled this climate to push Skriniar not to extend the contract expiring in June 2023, in order to be able to take it on a free transfer in nine months. Inter will try to avert this possibility immediately. In fact, next week the first meeting between the Nerazzurri management and Skriniar is scheduled to arrive soon at the renewal until 2027.

Milan have deposited the contracts of the last two arrivals: the Belgian Aster Vranckx in midfield and the American Sergiño Dest in defense. The right-back, signed on loan from Barcelona after Florenzi’s injury, could sometimes also be used as an attacking side, a position where Milan would have liked to intervene in this session, given that Messias and Saelemaekers do not always offer convincing answers. An agreement was not found for the resolution of Bakayoko, who thus remains at Milanello. No agreement even between PSG and Navas on the good exit of the goalkeeper chased by Napoli, who continues with Meret between the posts. Salernitana takes Piatek on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Roma turns Kluivert to Valencia on the day of Belotti’s official presentation: «I wasn’t looking for a contract that would protect me, but a project – says the former Torino captain – Roma has always been my priority. It’s nice to find Dybala again. In 2015 we left Palermo together to move to Turin in two different teams. We were kids, now we are much more mature ». –