Home » There will be no ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka
News

There will be no ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

by admin
There will be no ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Saturday June 3, 2023, 3:53 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) The proposal to include ODI matches in the tour of Sri Lanka by the Pakistan cricket team could not be finalized.

According to sources, Sri Lanka Cricket had proposed to include ODI matches in the tour ahead of the World Cup.

In this regard, the sources say that there was an initial discussion between the Pakistan and Sri Lanka boards on this issue, but due to unavoidable reasons, the white ball series could not be finalised.

The series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now consist of only Test matches and these 2 Test matches are part of the ICC Test Championship.

According to sources, the Test series will be held in July, the schedule of which will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket soon.

See also

In the final match, the Indian team defeated the Green Shirts 1-2

See also  Pope Francis calls Ortega “guaranga”, communist, Hitlerian and rude

You may also like

A change of perspective: The different picture of...

Current Affairs News丨At the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance...

Municipality of Hernandarias facilitates the transfer of 30...

Iván Villazón will be honored at the Vallenato...

Greenlane Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split...

Gaps in business in downtown Wels will be...

AESTHETIC SURGEON ‘MAU’ WHO OPERATED IN CDE AND...

The image of Petro and France collapses

Current affairs news丨At the symposium on cultural inheritance...

Let’s dance Polka by Jazmín del Paraguay record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy