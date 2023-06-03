There will be no ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Saturday June 3, 2023, 3:53 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) The proposal to include ODI matches in the tour of Sri Lanka by the Pakistan cricket team could not be finalized.

According to sources, Sri Lanka Cricket had proposed to include ODI matches in the tour ahead of the World Cup.

In this regard, the sources say that there was an initial discussion between the Pakistan and Sri Lanka boards on this issue, but due to unavoidable reasons, the white ball series could not be finalised.

The series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now consist of only Test matches and these 2 Test matches are part of the ICC Test Championship.

According to sources, the Test series will be held in July, the schedule of which will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket soon.