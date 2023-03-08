The Liberal, Conservative and La U parties, after several hours of consensus, released the proposals for health reform, among the main common agreements is the rejection of the stabilization and bureaucratization of the system.

The points of agreement and their considerations for adjustments to the health reform, promoted by President Gustavo Petro and his minister, Carolina Corcho, according to these three parties, are 20 and they will file them early this Wednesday before Congress.

In the press release, signed by the presidents of the three parties, he affirms that it summarizes the “thick lines” of the counter-reform, where the mixed health insurance, granting of maternity leave to all women in the country, No nationalization or bureaucratization of the health system, change of name to the EPS by Health and Life Management Entities, dignity of health workers, strengthening of public hospitals and direct transfer to hospitals and clinics.

According to these three parties, it is necessary for the country to strengthen primary health care with CAPS and interdisciplinary teams focused on family health, especially in remote areas. It even ensures that the customs and beliefs of ancestral medicine present and preserved in the different indigenous and autochthonous communities must be respected.

Regarding the collection rates for users, the signatories consider that a minimum and a maximum should be established, with the aim that adequate patient care prevails.

“5% administration will be allocated to the Health and Life Management Entities and there will be incentives related to health results, user satisfaction, financial management and quality of care”, adds point 12 of the document.

On the other hand, they propose the creation of a Guarantee Fund to recognize the “debts to hospitals and clinics when a manager of the system withdraws.”

