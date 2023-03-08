The DRC stage was known to be delicate for Emmanuel Macron’s African tour and it seems to keep its promises. The French president, during the press conference held this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Palais de la Nation, in Kinshasa, spoke of the inability of the DRC to restore its sovereignty after the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

During the question-and-answer session, Emmanuel Macron was invited to respond to the subject of France’s responsibility, through Operation Turquoise, which brought unarmed Rwandan soldiers and millions of refugees from this country across. after the 1994 genocide. An event that created instability in the DRC to the point of recording millions of deaths with repeated wars. For Macron, it is the responsibility of the DRC to restore state authority after these events.

« I am ready to open all history folders. I did it with Rwanda. If this is President Tshisekedi’s wish, I am completely in favor of there being a commission of historians who can assign responsibilities to each other… “, did he declare.

And to add: Since 1994, you have never been able to restore the military, security or administrative sovereignty of your country. It is also a reality. We must not look for culprits outside. He acknowledged that this situation of instability has led to ” absolute dramas “with millions of deaths” that we must not forget ».

On the question of the withdrawal of the M23 rebels, Emmanuel Macron says he has confidence in the peace plan of Luanda and Nairobi but also in the countries of the region (EAC). He also announces support of 35 million euros for displaced populations, which will be followed by aid from the European Union of 50 million euros. France also says it is ready to provide the logistics necessary to transport this aid to the camps for the displaced on the outskirts of Goma, in the province of North Kivu.

It should be recalled that before this press conference, the two Heads of State had a one-on-one meeting of more than an hour behind closed doors.

Digital Congo via Matininfos