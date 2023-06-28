These are the most (and least) livable cities in the world in 2023 — idealista/news

For the second consecutive year, the Austrian capital, viennatake home the prize for the most livable city in the world in 2023followed by Copenhagen, in Denmark. Australian cities Sydney e Melbourne they leapt up the standings to third and fourth place respectively. The data comes from the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Habitability Index 2023.

Of the 10 cities that have dropped the most in the rankings of the most livable cities in the world, three are located in the United Kingdom (Edinburgh, Manchester and London) and two in the United States (Los Angeles and San Diego). Most Chinese cities are “broadly flat compared to last year’s results,” according to the study, cited by Bloomberg. Damascus in Syria e Tripoli in Libya they remain at the bottom of the rankings, weighed down by social unrest, terrorism and conflicts.

L’Economist Intelligence Unit he classified 173 cities based on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors infive major categories: stability, health, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

The 10 most livable cities in 2023

viennaAustriaCopenhagenDenmarkMelbourneAustraliaSydney, AustraliaVancouver, CanadaZurichSwissCalgaryCanadaGeneva, SwissTorontoCanadaOsakaJapanAucklandNew Zeland

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

