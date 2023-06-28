How should universities still cooperate?

Swiss scientists and location promoters are visiting China for the first time in years. You will meet warm-hearted hosts in an increasingly ideological country. Traveling with two groups.

The test-tube city of Shenzhen emerged in 1979 around China’s first special economic zone. Today 20 million people live here.

Imago

The Chinese government may have politically subjugated Hong Kong, but the Swiss delegation experienced on a Friday morning in April that the formula “one country, two systems” is still partially justified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

