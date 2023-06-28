Little Giden is safe: a Cles miracle. For Kenyan doctors the guide of Dr Greco – Non – Sole

CLES. A rebirth, in the truest sense of the word. A miracle. There are no other terms to describe what happened in the Kisii County, Kenya at Tabaka Mission Hospitalthe hospital of the Camillian fathers supported by the Tabaka Mission Hospital’s Friends associationborn in Val di Non in memory of Alice Magnani.

It’s a Sunday in early autumn. In the neonatology department, Giden, a creature of just 7 daysis dying of an infection: his little body does not respond to the treatments that the doctors are administering to him under the guidance of Dr. David Opondo. The last hope is placed in the resonance. The hospital can have two devices donated in 2019 by Valerio Dallagoowner of the Trentino-based company Sistemi srl, but given the emergency of the case it is essential to consult Dr. Alessandro Greco, medical director of the RSA of Cles and the company itself.

Greco is one of the leading experts in the field of ion resonance and immediately gives his total availability to support the doctors of the Kenyan hospital, guiding them in choosing the best therapy to perform, as well as monitoring the variations in the child’s health every day and making the necessary changes to the electromagnetic treatment. What happens next is miraculous: after three days little Giden, who was previously motionless and breathing with difficulty, begins to move, cry and open his eyes. After a week, he’s out of danger. A few months later, Dr. Greco recounted his experience.

Dr. Greco, can you explain what Giden was suffering from?

“From the clinical records I have been provided, Giden has been dealing with a state of sepsis (a severe, usually systemic bacterial infection, as in this case) aggravated by a state of severe acute renal failure.”

What type of therapy did you decide to use?

«Right from the start, my colleagues described a critical case to me, with a chance for improvement that would be optimistic to define as slim. The antibiotic therapy, which had already begun, was not giving any effect and was actually worsening the renal condition. The idea was therefore to start integrating antibiotic therapy with ion resonance: the result amazed us and comforted us on the probability of success. In the following days, this integrated approach allowed Giden to fully benefit from antibiotic therapy and therefore to respond well to treatment”.

What is Ion Resonance?

«It is a theory that tries to explain the interaction between very low frequency and intensity electromagnetic fields and biological systems, theorized in the 80s of the last century by prof. Abraham Liboff. Using specific frequencies, it is possible to obtain biological effects that can be used in the medical field, such as the anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidant effect».

Were there ever documented cases similar to Giden’s?

«To date it is a more unique than rare case, but I am firmly convinced that this could represent the first of many cases treated in this way. In the field of physics applied to biology, studies and advances are enormous, so much so that in some cases results that seem like science fiction are obtained, as happened with Giden or in the study conducted at the University of Tel-Aviv on spinal injuries”.

Do you agree with Father David when he says this is a miracle?

“I would say yes, but not as Father David understands it. He, as a wise man of faith, saw something miraculous in this chain of events and above all in Giden’s response. For me, the miracle was the opportunity to treat the little one with this integrated medicine approach. Instead, as regards the effects obtained, they were, so to speak, part of the equation, even if with very small probabilities».

Could this represent a new frontier for medicine?

«It “can’t”, but “must” represent the evolution of the current medical paradigm. Integration in medicine is essential. In the scientific community this need is increasingly felt and responds to a guideline that I would like to remind you that was given by the World Health Organization for the decade 2014-2023. And I’m sure it will be updated with even more awareness».