Xi’an Metro has opened and operated 9 lines with a mileage of 301 kilometers-News_China Business Network News

At 11 a.m. on June 27, the first phase of Xi’an Metro Line 16 and the second phase of Metro Line 2, which have attracted the attention of the general public, opened for initial operation.

Since then, Xi’an Metro has opened and operated 9 lines with a mileage of 301 kilometers.

Line 16 is the first fully automatic and unmanned subway line in Northwest China

Among them, the first phase of Metro Line 16 has a total length of 15.1 kilometers, starting from Shijingli Station in the south and ending at Qinchuangyuan Central Station in the north. There are 9 stations in total, all of which are underground lines. Transfer at Happy Valley Station and Shanglin Road Station.

The line connects Fenghe Jinwan, Xi’an International Football Center, China International Silk Road Center, Overseas Chinese Town Happy Valley, Shijingli and other important landmarks, which plays an important role in optimizing the spatial layout of Xixian New Area and promoting the Xi’an-Xianyang integration process.

The second phase of Metro Line 2 has a total length of 6.9 kilometers and a total of 4 stations, all of which are underground. Among them, the north extension section connects the high-speed rail new city, and sets up two stations, Honghui Hospital North District and Caotan Station. The south extension section connects Changning New District with two stations, Changning Palace and Hejiaying. The second phase of Metro Line 2, as an extension of the central axis of the existing Line 2, is of great significance for expanding the urban framework and strengthening the connection between the peripheral groups and the main urban area.

The first phase of Metro Line 16 is the first fully automatic and unmanned subway line in Northwest China. It adopts the highest-level GoA4 fully automatic operation system in the world, which has the characteristics of high equipment integration, high system linkage, and high intelligence. The whole line continues to use a number of new smart station technologies such as one-button switch station, voice ticket purchase, face recognition, etc., which effectively improves the operation management level and efficiency, and greatly facilitates the travel of citizens. The project passes through the operating subway line twice, the expressway twice, and the existing railway twice. It adopts construction techniques such as automatic monitoring and freezing method, and uses new management technologies such as BIM and VR to achieve visualization and multi-dimensional avoidance. Construction risks and hidden dangers were successfully overcome. In addition, the Shahetan vehicle base of the first phase project of Metro Line 16 adopts energy-saving and environmental protection measures such as green buildings, sponge cities, and hot dry rock heating, realizing “zero emission” of carbon dioxide during the heating process.

The second phase of Metro Line 2 passes through the throat area of ​​the Weihe depot and the Juhe River. The project construction adopts high-precision automatic monitoring, real-time early warning, and refined construction deformation control technology to ensure the safety of the riverbed of the Juhe River and the normal operation of the depot. Hejiaying Station is the station with the deepest burial depth and the most difficult construction among the completed stations of the Xi’an Metro. The subway builders innovatively proposed the “upper four, lower second six” pilot tunnel PBA method of construction, and the side piles are connected to the bottom plate of the central column for one-time construction. , The air ducts at both ends of the station double as the main construction cross passage, which successfully solved the problem of low bearing capacity in the loess area and effectively saved costs and construction periods.

Line 16 Decoration Modern and Simple Line 2 Phase II Tang Feng Yayun

The first phase project of Metro Line 16 has 9 underground stations. The decoration theme of the whole line is “Science and Technology Innovation City Zhiqi New City”, with “modern and simple” as the keynote, and differentiated design combined with the architectural style of the surrounding cities. Among them, the decoration theme of Shijingli Station is “Ecological City”, and the design extracts the elements of petals and water ripples to create a natural and comfortable space atmosphere, implying a beautiful environment and ecological livability; the decoration theme of Happy Valley Station is “Happy City”, The design extracts the external contour features of the Ferris wheel to create a dynamic and dynamic space atmosphere, implying comfort and leisure; Fengdong City Square Station decoration theme is “Future City”, extracting the linear characteristics of urban landmark buildings to create a fast-growing city. Prosperity and grandeur imply daring to be the first and forging ahead; the decoration theme of Xi’an International Football Center Station is “Dynamic City”. The design combines the architectural form of Xi’an International Football Center to create a modern and magnificent design style, implying courageous striving and passion ; The decoration theme of Qinchuangyuan Central Station is “City of Innovation”. The decoration design extracts the design elements of the landmark buildings around the site and uses the design technique of “technical broken line” to create an open and dynamic urban space, implying potential empowerment ,lead the future.

The decoration plan for the second phase of Line 2 continues the Tang culture theme and style of the main line of the first phase, with the design theme of “Humanistic Chang’an·Tang Style and Elegance” as the design theme, and the decoration color culture is extracted from three aspects: Xi’an city style, regional characteristics, and Han and Tang architectural cultural characteristics , the overall tone and culture are harmonious and unified, highlighting the charm of the ancient city. Among them, the decoration theme of Changning Palace Station is “Zhongnan Shenxiu”, and the design elements are mainly Qinling and Nanshan, implying that the dragon veins are passed down from generation to generation, and the moon is as constant as ever. The decoration theme of Hejiaying Station is “Ancient Music and New Music”, and the design elements are mainly ancient music and silk, implying that the east wind enters the rhythm and the prosperous age sings. The decoration theme of the North District Station of the Honghui Hospital is “like the sun and square”, and the elements are mainly the central axis of the city and Miyagi, implying the prosperity of the country and the people’s safety, and the momentum is like a rainbow. The decoration theme of Caotan Station is “Mirror of the Sky”, and the elements are mainly nature and clouds, implying green mountains and green waters, high sky and light clouds.

The first-phase trains of Metro Line 16 have a maximum operating speed of 100km/h, and use stainless steel 6-section B-type cars. The car body shape is inspired by “spreading wings and flying high”, and the main style is “technical and modern”. The interior is decorated with Fengshui blue decoration style, showing the urban construction concept of “green, low-carbon, ecological and environmental protection” of Xixian New District.

Compared with the existing vehicles, the newly purchased trains in the second phase of Metro Line 2 are optimized in terms of braking, battery, pantograph and other system equipment. Citizen passengers bring a more comfortable ride experience.

