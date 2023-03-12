With the purpose of potentiating the management of a brand strategy in digital environments, the Digital Branding Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario published a report with the decalogue of the key trends in this field for 2023.

“The Brand Xpedition or Digital Branding Observatory studies the behavior of brands in the digital environment. Our objective is to share knowledge and create a generalized culture about the digital marketing landscape and the opportunities that emerge in terms of online positioning and influence for brands”, explained Lina Echeverri, director of the Digital Marketing Center (DMC) of the Universidad del Rosario. .

For this marketing expert, being at the forefront of the demands of the digital world is essential to enrich knowledge, transform it and promote the development of skills relevant to the needs and trends that drive current markets.

“From the Digital Branding Observatory, we focus on contributing to the culture of digital marketing based on the knowledge and experience of our work team, who discover and promote the opportunities that emerge in terms of online positioning and influence for brands. ”, commented Lina Echeverri.

10 trends in digital marketing for 2023

These are the 10 key trends for 2023 to enhance the management of a brand strategy in digital environments, proposed by Paola Uribe, Lizdey Morales, Carlos Andrés Bareño and Lina Echeverri, experts from the Universidad del Rosario:

1 Sustainable purchase. The buyer will make decisions aimed at protecting the environment, social impact and saving at home. According to STATISTA (2022), 27% of users worldwide value products that contribute to caring for the planet.

2 Direct sales to the consumer. Manufacturers are delivering their products and strengthening their communication channels to provide personalized and direct attention to customers who value immediacy and convenience in their purchasing process.

3 Social selling. Implicit or indirect sales will be essential to attract the client, awakening needs that he did not recognize because he will value the content generated by people and not brands.

4 Conversational Marketing. It is a practice that prioritizes one-on-one conversations with customers to allow for greater personalization in interactions with audiences. Customers will expect more optimized services the moment they visit a website.

5 Interactive content. It is a type of content that requires the user to perform some type of action. It allows businesses to collect valuable data about their target audience while creating a memorable experience. This data can be used to improve marketing strategies and make better decisions about product development and marketing campaigns. It’s a great way to increase brand awareness and build customer loyalty.

6 Hybrid Marketing. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced brands to generate experiences that involve both physical and digital elements. The importance of connecting offline and online brand experiences requires maintaining the consistency and authenticity of the offer with customers.

7 Growthink. Marketing managers must think growth-wise. Survival remains in the past and in a hostile context, companies require professionals with strategic thinking who

drive corporate prosperity.

8 Metaverso an eye. Brands are building digital communities in preparation for the shift to virtual realities. There are still many unknowns about how the metaverse will develop or take off, but one thing is for sure: brands need to continue to cater to the spending power that centennials and the Alpha generation will bring, whether you are incorporating the term Metaverse on the website or in product pages, building a digital community, or exploring AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) shopping capabilities, you need to take the first step.

9 Cookies disappear from the digital menu. Companies will need to be creative and continue to encourage consumers to share data voluntarily. Precise data will become more valuable as the transition of cookies disappearing nears completion. Building consumer trust is more important than ever as people will need to agree to share their data in this new landscape.

10 Humanization of digital communication. Companies will be seen to review their digital communications and make them with a more conversational tone, it is to transform transactional and cold language for a warm narrative that shows human connection.

The Digital Marketing Center (DMC) is a pioneer thinking hub (work process that helps teams develop their creativity) in Colombia, which creates opportunities for the new generation of Knowmads (workers motivated to learn and put their knowledge into practice). in all kinds of situations) improve their marketing knowledge and manage to expand the positioning of their brands in the face of the challenges that emerge in the digital environment.