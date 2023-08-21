These reckless drivers are missing a ticket

These reckless drivers are short of a ticket Details August 21, 2023 – 00:08 District

Definitely, the Avenida del Ferrocarril in the section between Calle Cangrejal (12) and Calle del Cuartel or de la Cárcel (14) has been converted into an unloading area during the day by many drivers who fall into irresponsibility, and that they do not take into account that this is one of the road arteries with the highest vehicular flow in Santa Marta, especially at rush hour where monumental traffic jams are evident.

As can be seen in the graph obtained by our photojournalist, private vehicles hinder traffic in one of the lanes and endanger urban service users since transporters have to leave passengers in the middle of the the street. How good it would be if the personnel of the Transit Unit would take a walk through that sector so that these offenders are brought to justice. Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen Pinche

