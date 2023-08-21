Coco Gauff wins a place in the WTA ranking (6th), Karolina Muchova in the top 10

Coco Gauff moves up one place. Sacred at home at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati on Sunday evening, the American went from seventh to sixth place in the WTA rankings on Monday. Gauff (19) overtook the French Caroline Garcia, titled in Cincinnati in 2022 but eliminated as soon as she entered the competition this year.

Beaten by Gauff in the final, Karolina Muchova gained seven places and entered the top 10 (10th) for the first time in her career. The Czech, finalist at Wimbledon, could still progress in the standings after the US Open (August 28-September 10), she who has only ten points to defend during the tournament.

For the other French women, progress should be noted for Varvara Gracheva who gained four places (41st). Clara Burel did not move (62nd), while Alizé Cornet (65th) and Diane Parry (73rd) moved up one and two places.

