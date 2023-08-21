Home » Coco Gauff wins a place in the WTA ranking (6th), Karolina Muchova in the top 10
Sports

Coco Gauff wins a place in the WTA ranking (6th), Karolina Muchova in the top 10

by admin
Coco Gauff wins a place in the WTA ranking (6th), Karolina Muchova in the top 10

Coco Gauff moves up one place. Sacred at home at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati on Sunday evening, the American went from seventh to sixth place in the WTA rankings on Monday. Gauff (19) overtook the French Caroline Garcia, titled in Cincinnati in 2022 but eliminated as soon as she entered the competition this year.

Beaten by Gauff in the final, Karolina Muchova gained seven places and entered the top 10 (10th) for the first time in her career. The Czech, finalist at Wimbledon, could still progress in the standings after the US Open (August 28-September 10), she who has only ten points to defend during the tournament.

For the other French women, progress should be noted for Varvara Gracheva who gained four places (41st). Clara Burel did not move (62nd), while Alizé Cornet (65th) and Diane Parry (73rd) moved up one and two places.

See also  Hollerbach's move to 1. FC Köln fell through due to a FIFA suspension

You may also like

Chinese Team Triumphs in Opening Match of Women’s...

Necaxa vs Tigres: Thrilling Showdown in Liga MX...

John Stones: Manchester City defender ruled out until...

Spain Makes History: Women’s World Cup Victory Belongs...

Lens gropes, Monaco is a hit and Brest...

Barcelona faces Cádiz with key players missing in...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain’s Alexia Putellas says...

Jiaxing Welcomes International Tennis Tournament as Asian Games...

Tennis player Nosková played only two games with...

FC Barcelona Secures First Victory of the Season...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy