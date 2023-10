We had to wait until the final moments of the meeting between Lazio and Fiorentina, this Monday evening in Serie A, to see the Romans win at the wire (1-0). It was the home scorer, Ciro Immobile, replacing at kick-off, who freed his team by converting a penalty, following a handball (90th + 5).

Lazio Rome took advantage of this success at the last minute to come within one point of their evening opponent, and therefore the European places.

