These would be the new Councilors of Yopal for the period 2024 – 2027 – news

With 4 of the 399 tables installed in Yopal still to be reported for the elections of this October 29, the formation of the Municipal Council would reflect these possible 17 councilors, taking into account that it must be expected if the former candidate Felipe Becerra Vargas (second in voting for mayor with 20,469 votes), agrees to be a councilor or not, in accordance with the Opposition Statute, for which he has 24 hours.

For the Council of Yopal, according to the pre-count and with the lack of tables already indicated to be reported, the following data is recorded, according to the latest bulletin issued by the National Registry of Civil Status for such Corporation. Finally, 87,763 people participated, of the 128,510 authorized to vote in the capital.

Applying the respective formulas for assigning seats, and if Felipe Becerra does not accept to be a councilor, that is, assigning the 17 seats, the possible councilors for the next 4 years in Yopal would be:

The Liberal Party list, which so far obtains 8,765 votes, would be entitled to 2 seats that would be occupied in order by Cristóbal Torres (1,573) and Jhon Jairo Peynado (1,002).

The Radical Change Party list, which has so far obtained 8,709 votes, would have the right to 2 seats that would be occupied by Rafael Vargas Pinto (1,516) and Jesús Alberto Vega (1,339), repeater.

The U Party list, which has obtained 8,069 votes so far, would also be entitled to 2 seats that would be occupied by Michael Castro Niño (1,839) and Wilson García Pesca (1,495).

The list of the Democratic Center Party, which so far obtains 7,086 votes, would be entitled to 2 seats that would be occupied in order by Reinaldo José Medina (1,230) and Dumar Montaña (1,025).

The list of the Coalition for Yopal, made up of the Green and MIRA parties, which so far obtains 6,833 votes, would also reach 2 seats that would be occupied in order by Angello Castellanos (1,346) and Jorge Leonardo Infante (1,306).

The New Liberalism list, which so far obtains 6,069 votes, would be entitled to 2 seats that would be occupied in order by Karen Tatiana Vargas (948) and Yuli Barón Vargas (878).

The MAIS Party list, which so far obtains 5,387 votes, would be entitled to 1 seat that would be occupied by Mauricio Rozo (744).

The list of the AICO – POLO coalition, which so far obtains 5,324 votes, would be entitled to 1 seat that would be occupied by Ociel Ortiz Zuluaga (869).

The ASI Party list, which so far obtains 4,984 votes, would be entitled to 1 seat that would be occupied by Dainover Rodríguez Mariño (1,442), repeater.

The list of the Colombia Renaciente Party, which so far obtains 4,535 votes, would be entitled to 1 seat that would be occupied by Gonzalo Vianchá Torres (1,018).

Finally, the coalition list made up of the Democratic and Conservative Parties, which so far obtains 3,115 votes, would be entitled to 1 seat that would be occupied by Gustavo Adolfo Martínez (384).

This possible formation of the new Municipal Council of Yopal is subject, initially, to Felipe Becerra not accepting to be a councilor, and to the claims that arise in the municipal elections, where the votes for public Corporations are “fought” one by one.

If Felipe Becerra accepts to be a councilor, the Democratic-Conservative coalition would lose the seat.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

