OTHER CONSUMPTION “Unacceptable fuel price increases. Other measures are needed to get out of it” – News

In a note, Altroconsumo expresses itself on the increases in fuel prices that are characterizing this summer.

“In this summer 2023 we are witnessing unacceptable fuel price increases. The government has adopted mild measures – cartels with average prices – which, as expected, have proved to be completely ineffective. Until the beginning of this year it was discount on excise duties, an extraordinary measure which, although not as incisive as the zeroing of VAT, had given motorists some respite.

Altroconsumo demands that the cut in excise duties be immediately reintroduced and above all that VAT be eliminated as soon as possible, which also weighs on the excise duties themselves and which represents the only necessary structural measure. The government must now intervene quickly and without delay: the more than 100,000 citizens who have already signed the Altroconsumo petition are also asking for it”.

