Barcelona vs Cádiz: A Unique Homecoming at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona vs Cádiz: Barcelona to Play First Official Home Game at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona is gearing up for their first official home game of the season against Cádiz at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. This match will be a special one for the fans as it marks the first time Barcelona will play in their fiefdom located at the top of Montjuïc since almost a century.

Having recently celebrated a new edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy with a match against Tottenham on August 8, Barcelona is now focusing on their first home game in LaLiga. The team will face Cádiz in their new home stadium, which promises to be an exciting event for both players and fans.

However, this match will also be significant due to some key absences in the Barcelona squad. Xavi Hernandez, the coach of the team, will be serving a two-game ban, as will winger Raphinha, who was expelled in the previous match against Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. As a result, Xavi’s brother, Oscar Hernandez, and Sergio Alegre will be leading the team in his absence.

Furthermore, Barcelona will have to make do without central defenders Ronald Araujo and Iñigo Martinez, who are both unavailable for the match. Araujo sustained a hamstring injury during training, while Martinez is still recovering from plantar fasciitis, preventing him from making his debut for Barcelona.

This absence of Araujo poses a challenge for Xavi, especially with regards to the right side of the defense. Despite his reluctance, Jules Koundé has been asked to fulfill that position for this season. Additionally, Xavi has decided to give young Lamine Yamal, who is only 16 years old, the opportunity to replace the suspended Raphinha in the match against Cádiz.

To fill the void left by Araujo, Xavi has opted to pair Dutch defender Frankie Young with Danish player Andreas Christensen in the central defense. This decision has pushed Koundé to the right side of the defense.

As the Barcelona vs Cádiz match approaches, fans eagerly await the outcome of this historic event at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Will Barcelona be able to secure a victory despite the absence of key players, or will Cádiz prove to be a tough challenge for the Catalan team? Only time will tell.

