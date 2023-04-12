The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) advances in the road improvement of the Zacamil hamlet, Suchitoto Cuscatlán, a sector that previously had dirt roads. These tasks will promote mobility and trade in the sector.

“Now we are concerned with leaving behind the dirt streets and guaranteeing paved roads for people, works that give more dignity to their lives. We are advancing with the road improvement on the street that leads to the Zacamil, Suchitoto, Cuscatlán hamlet,” the public institution assured on its social networks.

It should be noted that the DOM has demonstrated its commitment to improving living conditions in El Salvador, making various improvements to infrastructure and providing hundreds of jobs to Salvadorans.

Similarly, thanks to the National Bacheo Plan (PNB), the institution has been able to improve thousands of kilometers that were previously in undignified conditions, thus strengthening the road network nationwide.