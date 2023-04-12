Home News They advance with the road improvement of the village of Zacamil, Suchitoto, Cuscatlán
News

They advance with the road improvement of the village of Zacamil, Suchitoto, Cuscatlán

by admin
They advance with the road improvement of the village of Zacamil, Suchitoto, Cuscatlán

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) advances in the road improvement of the Zacamil hamlet, Suchitoto Cuscatlán, a sector that previously had dirt roads. These tasks will promote mobility and trade in the sector.

“Now we are concerned with leaving behind the dirt streets and guaranteeing paved roads for people, works that give more dignity to their lives. We are advancing with the road improvement on the street that leads to the Zacamil, Suchitoto, Cuscatlán hamlet,” the public institution assured on its social networks.

It should be noted that the DOM has demonstrated its commitment to improving living conditions in El Salvador, making various improvements to infrastructure and providing hundreds of jobs to Salvadorans.

Similarly, thanks to the National Bacheo Plan (PNB), the institution has been able to improve thousands of kilometers that were previously in undignified conditions, thus strengthening the road network nationwide.

See also  see when and where to see it

You may also like

Surprise backstage: “Sex and the City” star congratulated...

PNC captures alias “Pokemón” terrorist of the 18S...

Real Madrid hopes to take another step in...

Bomb find: duds found at the former Westfalenhütte...

Senior citizen assaults motorist on Army Boulevard –...

Five little-known tourist attractions in Chocó to visit...

Cars “Made in China” become an export hit

“We are alone, there are no guarantees to...

Russia tested new ICBM | News.at

La Tri beats Paraguay in the South American...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy