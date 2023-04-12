Seven mayoral candidates are running in San Antonio Oeste. With the particularity that the current community chief, Adrián Casadei (JSRN), is going for his re-election and will head two liststhat of Juntos Somos Río Negro and that of Nos Une Río Negro.

Another point to highlight is the high participation of women who run for mayorwhich are 4, out of 3 male candidates.

Curiously, only two candidates were openly in favor of the construction of an oil pipeline in the area, and to enable activities related to oil in the region. Of the rest, one abstained from giving her opinion, three were against it, and the last one spoke of holding a referendum on the subject. The positions are striking because the changes in the law that would make these tasks possible were voted in the Legislature with the almost unanimous support of the parties that these candidates represent.

Another issue that draws attention is the position on the possible municipalization of Las Grutas. Being a stinging issue, in other elections the candidates avoided having clear positions. This time, however, only one spoke openly against. Another of the parties spoke of the need to establish a binding consultation, while the rest supported the option, or avoided ruling it out.

As for the voters, there are 22,671 qualified. 16,369 are in San Antonio, divided into 47 tables. In Las Grutas there are 5,945 (17 tables) and in Puerto San Antonio Este there are 357 (2 tables).

Parties and proposals:

Adrián Casadei (JSRN/ Nos Une Río Negro)

The list of Councilors of Juntos Río Negro are headed by Daniel López and Ana Tolaba of the court of accounts, while that of Nos Une Río Negro is headed by Guillermo Masch as first councilor and Ivana Vecchione as first comptroller.

Among the proposals, Casadei highlighted the need to start up the “Industrial Park. We have already managed to present to the national state a pending surrender of previous efforts, and with this we will be able to unlock the supply of natural gas to the sector”. He also proposed “Complete the master plan for SAO sewers, add more home networks in Las Grutas and at the same time promote the paving of streets. We are also managing the funds so that the new municipal stadium is a fact”.

In terms of fishing, he assured that he will encourage “the entire process to be carried out in our region (from the water outlet to the gondola).” In tourism “we will continue to manage infrastructure and encourage investment.”

Finally spoke in favor of the installation of an oil pipeline in the region and the authorization of hydrocarbon activities. Regarding the municipalization, he expressed himself against it. “I believe that it is not necessary to separate when there is the joint potential of our places,” he said.

Guillermo Velazque (Alliance Unity for Victory)

The list of Councilors on this list are headed by the lawyer Ana Soledad Shiavonne and Norma Salinas, the one from the court of accounts.

With respect to the proposals, they propose “to value the municipal culture center and public spaces, so that there is culture for everyone and throughout the year.” Also They will create “a management consulting body with the different churches, to work together on some issues that have to do with social problems.” They will also promote “gender equality in sport. Today there are female referees who are not summoned or sports groups made up of women who cannot find a municipal space to practice their discipline. We will create a field in the skate park for the use of women’s soccer in different categories. Cycling will also be encouraged, giving it a place it should never have lost”.

Regarding fishing, he stated that “We are going to fight to add value to the product, all processed in local plants.” He considered that “Las Grutas must urgently define a planned tourist course, so as not to be only a real estate destination.”

He did not establish a position on the municipalization, he only assured that “It is necessary to comply with the current ordinances, which establish the call for elections of future delegates. This should be regulated.”

Regarding the pipeline, he assured that “the law that protected the San Matías Gulf from oil activity was repealed without consultation. I will put a popular consultation to the consideration of the community”.

Cristina Benítez (We Can Project the Black River Alliance-PPR)

The list leads like first councilor to Mercedes Estrada and Enrique Fernández as first comptroller.

The proposals include “managing, petitioning, claiming and requesting through all government channels programs that have to do with neighborhood and housing improvements, thus encouraging local labor and encouraging consumption in our businesses.” The candidate assured that she will request “a detailed report of the patrimonial situation of assets and liabilities that the municipality maintains.”

In fishing matters, they will encourage “the added value of everything extracted, to leave work for our people in the locality.” To boost tourism “We will promote through our Provincial legislator the demand for a new co-participation law in accordance with the urgent need to bring major public works to Las Grutas.”

Regarding municipalization, he assured that They will propose “a call for a binding popular consultation. The Deliberative Council will be asked to process it as one of the first measures, plebisciting in this organic way the possibility of emancipation”. In relation to the installation of an oil pipeline in the region, he did not set a position.

Maria Elina Cardelli (Cambia Río Negro Alliance-Together for Change)

The list features Carolina Cura as candidate for first councilor and Mauricio Bonucelli as candidate for first comptroller.

They propose “manage a Comprehensive Municipal Monitoring Center where work is done jointly between the Police, PrefectureLocal Citizen Security Council, Firefighters, Civil Defense and an Urban Guard for crime prevention.

They will also focus on projects carried out by their own technical teams. “We will provide asphalt, signage, lighting, signage and forestation 4 blocks from Libertad de San Antonio street, a very busy artery, where two educational centers and a sports field are installed. The same will also be done at the beginning of the sector where the Currú Leuvú de Las Grutas boulevard is”.

In relation to tourism, they stated that “we will carry out a better categorization, with infrastructure, basic services, signage, trained tourist informants and connectivity, betting on the airport.” Regarding fishing, they mentioned that they will reformulate the “regulatory framework to contemplate the opinion of fishermen, businessmen, unionists, scientists, plant workers, officials and other qualified opinions, and we will enforce it.”

They considered “a sacrilege to install hydrocarbon activities in the San Matías Gulf. We are not going to allow it”. And regarding the municipalization they affirmed that they would begin by promoting “a referendum where the people of Grutense vote, and if 75% of affirmative votes are achieved, the mechanism must be initiated in the Legislature to achieve Independence”.

Vanesa Carmona (Let’s go with everyone)

The mayoral candidate too heads the list of councillors, and leads Evangelina Aramburu as the first candidate for the court of accounts.

Among his proposals are “conditioning the industrial park and generating agreements with medium-sized industries that want to settle down, generating jobs and revenue.” They also bet on “acquiring a block machine. This tool will allow the manufacture of blocks for the construction, at a lower cost, of unique homes, public buildings and municipal offices”. Besides, They propose the “construction of a municipal veterinary hospital for urgent care, emergencies and castrations”.

Regarding fishing, they pointed to “managing improvements and regulations according to the needs of the San Antonio Eleno Arcángel pier”, while in tourism they will seek the “development of other forms of tourism, such as rural tourism, so that the activity is sustained during the winter season in the three urban centers.”

The candidate expressed herself against the installation of an oil pipeline. She assured that “common goods cannot be the object of ruthless extractivism, which generates inequalities and seriously compromises nature”. While in the case of the municipalization of Las Grutas, he expressed that he had no personal opinion. “There must be a deep community debate, of which the State must be the first link that fosters the space for dialogue and listening.”

Fabio León (Citizen Commitment)

The list has Alejandro Araño as a candidate for first councilor and Fernando Rodríguez heading the payroll of the court of accounts.

They propose work on the creation of a training school for police officers, and on the strengthening of trade schools. They will focus on “public security, health, education and justice policies for the ejido, as a support and tool to provide solutions.”

In fishing matterswill promote “sustainable investments and the establishment of companies, avoiding labor precariousness”. With respect to tourism, they will create a “public participation tourism plan, with a strong technical contribution. We will prevent the degradation of spas such as ‘Piedras Coloradas’ or ‘Punta Perdices’”.

They spoke out against the construction of an oil pipeline. “Our position is clearly in defense of the Gulf, its productive and tourist resources and the quality of life of the residents. We are aware of the economic importance that this activity would generate, but we are even more aware of the defense of the present and the future of our place”.

Regarding the municipalization, they opined that “Las Grutas complies with everything stipulated by law to be a municipality. While that happens, the organic charter must be respected by choosing a delegate and having its own resources”.

Lorena Villaverde (First Black River)

The list leads to Karina Avaca as candidate for first councilor and Mario Dilge as first comptroller.

Regarding their proposals, they affirmed that “we firmly believe that only through private investment in fishing and tourism will our people find a development that the state can no longer motorize. That’s why We will work on the planning of policies aimed at motivating investments, managing tax cuts and special credits”.

“There is a lot of undeveloped tourism potential. The current government sells its beaches as if they were the ‘Argentine Caribbean’, but they have not put a weight on service infrastructure or territorial planning. Not even in lifeguard services. We will start by covering these deficits as a priority”.

The candidate for mayor did not set a personal position on the municipalization, but assured that it would promote “Weigh the pros and cons of such a separation, so that the well-informed people can decide what is best for the region.”

He also supported the construction of the pipeline. “We are convinced that the industry and tourism can coexist if the state orders their development through clear policies and rigorous control” concluded Villaverde.



