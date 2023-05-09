They arrest a man who was carrying 20kg of cocaine in a taxi

The driver of a taxi was sent to jail in Florencia (Caquetá), after being caught in flagrante delicto apparently transporting 19,820 grams of coca base.

The defendant, Alexander Charry Amaya, had 10 packages of different sizes with the illicit substance hidden in his public service vehicle.

His capture was carried out at a checkpoint in the Cachameras sector, on the Florencia – La Montañita road, by servants of the CTI, the SIJIN and troops from the Guepi Infantry Battalion.

When inspecting the car, they found that the substance was camouflaged on the hood in black plastic bags.

A prosecutor from the Immediate Reaction Unit of the Caquetá Section charged him with his alleged responsibility for the crime of aggravated drug trafficking, manufacturing and possession, which was not searched.