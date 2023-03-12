The inhabitants of the El Plumón neighborhood demand from the municipal administration the delivery of the communal booth. As indicated in an interview with El Diario, they were told that the booth would only be given to them under the modatum.

This situation, added to the fact that public services are already owed, generated the outrage of the community, who assure that they have not used the booth and already want to leave a debt.

It is important to take into account that communal booths play a vital role in actions within communities, so not having this type of space can affect citizen participation and decision-making that can benefit the inhabitants of a certain area. sector.

In an interview with El Diario, Gentil Educardo Ruiz, a resident of the place, stated that the respective request has already been made to the Mayor’s Office for the delivery of the communal booth, however the only thing they have been told is that the delivery would be made under the modality of bailment.

no station

Another problem raised by the El Plumón community is the lack of a Megabus station on San Mateo Avenue.

Regarding this situation, Norberto Soto, a resident of the area, affirmed that when San Mateo Avenue came into operation, they were told that the station would be built, but only the floor of the station remained and the other works were never carried out.

Given the lack of this infrastructure, local residents must go to Avenida 30 de Agosto to access the station and thus take the Megabus.