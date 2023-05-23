They await control in commercial areas

VIAL

“During the weekends in the streets of the center of Riobamba it is difficult to walk calmly, because there are drivers who disrespect the road regulations and the speed limit,” said Rolando Chauca, a passerby who was on Ayacucho street, in where the traffic flow is constant.

The inhabitants of the Ayacucho street sector hope that a new road safety mechanism will be implemented.

According to Chauca, it would be essential that the road control authorities, such as the Riobamba Civil Traffic Agents, carry out constant control, so that passers-by can cross the streets safely.

A tour made from the intersection of Ayacucho and Carabobo streets, it was evidenced that the traffic is constant and that there are some drivers who do not respect the PARE discs. Let’s remember that last week in Ayacucho and Vicente Rocafuerte streets, two cars collided and as a result the material damage was considerable. “Here a better form of control should be implemented so that drivers do not do what they want and rather respect pedestrians,” said Chauca.