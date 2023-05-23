Home » Alert in Mexico for possible eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano
In this sense, the governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomón Céspedes, asked citizens to be aware and avoid preparing food on public roads and for restaurateurs to restrict access to their terraces.

Otherwise, he warned that a decree could be issued to prohibit the operation of terraces in restaurants and shops, as well as the sale of prepared food on public roads.

In addition, it outlined that the application of the Circulation Modalities Program could also be considered to restrict vehicle traffic.

Evacuation protocols for the Popocatépetl volcano

For his part, José Martín Luna de la Luz, commander of the 25th military zone, revealed that they have a total of 500 army elements ready to be deployed to the area in case of emergency and help with evacuation actions, due to the fact that They can evacuate 800 people simultaneously.

He added that with the National Guard units 300 people can be evacuated in a first trip, in addition to having eight pickup trucks, which could move up to 100 civilians, so in total they can mobilize up to 400 residents at a time.

This same Sunday, the Mexican Armed Forces formed the “Joint Task Force Popocatépetl” due to the increase in activities of the volcano, also called “Don Goyo”, reported the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

The agency that directs the Mexican Army detailed in a statement that this group will be made up of personnel from the Mexican National Guard, Army and Air Force.

In addition, coordination will be established with the Civil Protection authorities of the three orders of Government in the country.

