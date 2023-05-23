Neri Marcorè testimonial of the Vermentino – Sardinia wine award

news-txt”>

The actor Neri Marcorè will be the testimonial of the seventh edition of the “Vermentino wine and literature award”, presented in recent days at the Turin Book Fair.

The competition that combines wine and literature, conceived by the Chamber of Commerce of Sassari and created in partnership with the Municipalities of Olbia and Castelnuovo Magra (La Spezia) and the collaboration of the Consortia for the protection of Vermentino, will keep registrations open until 30 June 2023 .

The spirit of the initiative, which over the years has won the attention of the best Italian authors, was illustrated in recent days at the Turin Book Fair, where the representatives of Sardinia and numerous writers who participated in the previous editions were hosted in the spaces of the Turin Chamber of Commerce.

“This is an important moment in the history of this award in which we have always believed since its first edition. It is proof that it has grown and is starting to establish itself as an event of national caliber. Capable of narrating our culture without forgetting the importance of our characteristic productions, of quality such as Vermentino”, comment the vice president and the general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce of Sassari, Maria Amelia Lai and Pietro Esposito.

The Award is aimed at publishing houses and every year it awards the palm of best published Italian fiction to the book that was able to capture in the most original and meaningful way the characteristic aspects of the wine world and work in the fields between bunches of grapes and rows.