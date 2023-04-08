Home News They capture a drunk driver responsible for causing a traffic accident – ​​102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The National Civil Police captured Gerbert Guerrero in the last few hours, the driver responsible for causing a traffic accident this morning at kilometer 31 of the highway to Puerto de La Libertad, in the sector of the Papaturro curve, where a woman and four other people were injured.

When performing the breathalyzer test, it resulted in 173 degrees of alcohol in the blood, which is why he will be referred for the crimes of manslaughter and manslaughter.

In addition, in the Bosques del Río de Soyapango urbanization, agents arrested Mario Enrique Sánchez Alvarado for driving while intoxicated.

The results of the breathalyzer gave 211 degrees of alcohol in the blood for this reason, the vehicle was sent to him and he was transferred to the property known as Shangallo.

The PNC remains deployed nationwide to identify drivers who are a danger on the road, thus guaranteeing safe spaces for all.

