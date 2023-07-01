They capture a gang member who committed crimes in Antiguo Cuscatlán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Police reported the capture of a dangerous gang member identified as Rafael Antonio Marcelo, alias Enano, from MS-13.

According to the PNC, this subject warned about police movements and transferred the terrorists to commit various crimes in Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad, the place where he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, a vehicle that he used to commit a crime was seized.

Now, it will be sent to the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

