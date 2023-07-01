Home » They capture a gang member who committed crimes in Antiguo Cuscatlán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a gang member who committed crimes in Antiguo Cuscatlán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 1

Police reported the capture of a dangerous gang member identified as Rafael Antonio Marcelo, alias Enano, from MS-13.

According to the PNC, this subject warned about police movements and transferred the terrorists to commit various crimes in Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad, the place where he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, a vehicle that he used to commit a crime was seized.

Now, it will be sent to the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups.

See also  Struck by a heart attack in the hut, volunteers of the Alpine Rescue save him thanks to a defibrillator present in the structure

You may also like

Power gambles by Putin and Lukashenko: mercenaries and...

Lanciano, Anpi reports broken Jewish family plate Grauer...

DRC: the National Service produced more than 15,000...

The Army paid tribute to the woman and...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Passo Rombo – Trentino...

Universities Install Emergency Contraceptive Vending Machines to Ensure...

Gallery: The Museum of Beach Sweden celebrated Maritime...

Perspective. Bogotá, a city that is aging

Formula One challenge between electric SUVs in Teulada,...

Early warning and recommendations for the prevention of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy