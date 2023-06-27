They capture a man who abused his daughter with down syndrome

The inter-institutional coordination carried out by the Bogotá Metropolitan Police and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, allowed the capture, by court order, of nine individuals for the crimes of violent carnal access and sexual act with a child under 14 years of age.

According to the authorities, among the detainees is Marco Tulio Useche, who since March and for a period of 3 months, had access to his 14-year-old biological daughter, noting that she suffers from Down syndrome. These events were carried out inside his place of residence, taking advantage of the absence of the mother of the minor.

It should be noted that the arrests occurred thanks to complaints from citizens and relatives of the victims, who, by identifying the perpetrators, allowed the initiation of a process of identification, individualization, and prosecution; highlighting that the captures were advanced in the term of a month.

Another of the detainees is Edison Mauricio Delgado Gordillo, who since May 28 of this year, would have touched his 3-year-old biological daughter. It is important to note that this subject was surprised by his sentimental partner and the girl’s mother, whom he violently beat, and was hospitalized for 25 days.

It should be noted that, as the investigation progressed, the Police were able to establish that three of the victims are ex-sentimental partners, one is the current sentimental partner of one of the individuals, another is the granddaughter and two more of the victims are not related. with the victimizers.

It should be mentioned that, within the investigative activities carried out by the Bogotá Criminal Investigation Section, judicial inspections, interviews, surveillance, monitoring and video analysis stand out. With which the authorities were able to establish that those involved in these sexual assaults attacked women and girls, between the ages of 3 and 29.

It is worth noting that, so far this year, 275 people have been captured for sexual crimes against women and girls. Similarly, the towns with the greatest interference in Bogotá are: Ciudad Bolívar, Suba, Bosa, Kennedy and Engativá.

Regarding the complaints, in the year 2022 6,067 were registered for sexual assaults on women and girls, while so far in the year 2023 there have been 2,111, which shows a decrease in them.

