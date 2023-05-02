They capture a minibus on route 45AB circulating in the opposite direction in the roundabout of Apopa – Diario La Página

A minibus on route 45AB was caught this morning circulating in the opposite direction, in the lane that leads from Apopa to San Salvador, at the height of the roundabout.

According to the person who shared the video on the social network Twitter, the driver of the unit went in the opposite direction “to avoid traffic in the Roundabout.”

In the video, it is seen that the driver of the minibus is confronted by a truck that was traveling in its respective lane; however, the minibus -loaded with passengers- refuses to go back and tries to continue the march in the opposite direction.