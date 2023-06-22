Home » They capture a motorist who caused a traffic accident and left five people injured
News

They capture a motorist who caused a traffic accident and left five people injured

The National Civil Police (PNC) captured the driver of a minibus, who caused a traffic accident this Thursday morning on 1st avenue North and 5th street west, San Salvador.

Due to the accident, 5 people were injured. The driver of the minibus who responds to the name Alexander Ernesto García García, a motorist on route 42B, was arrested since, according to the authorities, he did not respect a stop, causing the pick up to overturn.

García will be prosecuted for dangerous driving and injuries, in addition, the PNC reported that the unit was seized and sent to Changallo, Ilopango.

“Any driver who disrespects the Traffic Law will receive the full weight of the law. We will not allow more recklessness that exposes the lives of Salvadorans “said the police on their Twitter account.

