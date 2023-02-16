Home News They capture a subject who injured a citizen in a theft in Valledupar
News

They capture a subject who injured a citizen in a theft in Valledupar

by admin
They capture a subject who injured a citizen in a theft in Valledupar

With blows to different parts of the body, it was Jesus Andres Escobar Ramirez after committing a theft from a citizen in the neighborhood Saint Anthony of Valledupar where he was also captured.

Escobar Ramírez would have intimidated with knife a woman to steal her bag, but she was defended by Efraín Enrique Durán who left injured with the knife by the offender.

He suffered two stab wounds to the chest and had to be transferred to a care center. Noticing the attack, the inflamed community reacted and cornered the thief on diagonal 20B of the sector.

we address it giving you protection of the mob of people and a search was carried out, finding in his possession a black plywood bag that had a Samsung brand cell phone on the inside, and on the waistband on the right side a white knife-like weapon that had blood fluids”, indicated the authorities.

Jesús Andrés Escobar Ramírez was transferred to the Immediate Reaction UnitURI, of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of qualified robbery and attempted homicide.

See also  U.S. Poll: The New Crown Epidemic Rebounds, Americans' Confidence in the Economy Declines

You may also like

For three months Petro would assume in public...

Pulmonary thrombosis was the cause of death of...

Jiaxing Port Area holds the second training class...

They identify a young man murdered in Saravena,...

The bill for submission to justice is ready,...

China hosts international standards in the field of...

They review public order in Algeria

The Party Group of the Jiaxing Team Holds...

Colombia started with a tie in Mexico

PAE beneficiaries in Santa Marta already receive food...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy