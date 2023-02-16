With blows to different parts of the body, it was Jesus Andres Escobar Ramirez after committing a theft from a citizen in the neighborhood Saint Anthony of Valledupar where he was also captured.

Escobar Ramírez would have intimidated with knife a woman to steal her bag, but she was defended by Efraín Enrique Durán who left injured with the knife by the offender.

He suffered two stab wounds to the chest and had to be transferred to a care center. Noticing the attack, the inflamed community reacted and cornered the thief on diagonal 20B of the sector.

“we address it giving you protection of the mob of people and a search was carried out, finding in his possession a black plywood bag that had a Samsung brand cell phone on the inside, and on the waistband on the right side a white knife-like weapon that had blood fluids”, indicated the authorities.

Jesús Andrés Escobar Ramírez was transferred to the Immediate Reaction UnitURI, of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of qualified robbery and attempted homicide.