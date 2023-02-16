The Switch version will be officially released on March 7. The latest content of the game “Original Poseidon” free DLC will also be launched on the release date, and will be available on Steam simultaneously.

game introduction

In “Abandoned Sea”, players need to incarnate as the guardian of the murloc named “Purdy”, and join forces with the mechanical swordfish partner “Bronte” as a weapon to kill mutant fish monsters and save the underwater city built by humans. By collecting skill props and picking up equipment, you can learn various chain skills, unlock map mechanisms, and fully experience the challenges and shocks brought by the operation of the two protagonists.

Buying the Nintendo Switch version of “Abandoned Sea”, players will get the exclusive skin “Purdy SW-417”.

“Abandoned Sea” received “extreme praise” after it was released on the Steam platform. The thrilling and difficult boss battles aroused discussions among deep players. For this reason, the development team decided to launch the “Original Poseidon” DLC in the form of “ultra-high difficulty” for fans to learn about skills. In the ultra-high difficulty mode, players must defeat the devil in order and survive to the end. After clearing the battle, they will get a new reward skin “Purdy ES-021”.

The Nintendo Switch digital version of “Abandoned Sea” is now open for pre-order, and now there is a 10% discount for pre-orders. “Abandoned Sea” will be officially released on March 7. The free DLC of the game’s latest content “Original Poseidon” will also be released on March 7, and players can download and play it from Steam and Nintendo Switch stores.

Reference link:

“Abandoned Sea” Nintendo Switch Store: https://bit.ly/3k58J7d

“Abandoned Sea” Steam Store: https://bit.ly/3XI7AQU