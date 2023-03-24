Home Technology Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a God of War inspired adventure – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Paramount Global just revealed exciting news for fans of IDW’s acclaimed graphic novel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. It’s the gripping story of the lone surviving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on a mission to rehabilitate after the rest of the group was killed by the Foot Clan. The Last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has all four of the group’s signature weapons, and hopefully this will lead to some different action.

With its immersive storytelling, stunning visuals and intense action, The Last Ronin graphic novel has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, the upcoming video game adaptation has been confirmed and is still in the early stages of development. While the title likely won’t be out for a few years (nor have any platforms or developers been announced), God of War: Ragnarok has been revealed as a source of inspiration.

We’re really looking forward to seeing how this darker, more mature storyline will be adapted into a video game, and we’ll be back when we learn more about it.

