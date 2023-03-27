Home News They capture a subject who used the name of the brother in Valledupar to evade justice
This Sunday, the National Police reported the capture of Faiber Esteban Lara Carrillo, a man who used his brother’s name to evade a court order against him for alleged sexual abuse in Valledupar.

Lara Carrillo, who was traveling on a motorcycle, was approached by uniformed officers in the Amaneceres del Valle neighborhood, south of the city, and when subjected to a search, refused to present his identity documents.

“The reason for not providing them, as stated, is because he had a criminal proceeding and was released due to expiration of terms. For this reason, the citizen’s identity is verified by entering his fingerprints in the ‘Apolo’ application, throwing the name of Faiber Lara Carrillo with an arrest warrant, ”the National Police reported.

The subject was required for the crime of aggravated violent carnal access in a homogeneous and successive contest in an investigation carried out by the 31st sectional Prosecutor’s Office.

Thus, he was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted.
EL PILÓN learned that Faiber Lara Carrillo was deprived of liberty for the crimes of theft and possession of weapons.

