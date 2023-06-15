Taiwan’s opposition parties respond to China Straits Forum debut

According to a report from Xintoujia today, the China Straits Forum was launched, and the KMT sent a delegation to participate on the 16th. According to the Kuomintang, members of the Kuomintang delegation also include: Lin Zujia, special advisor to the chairman and director of the Department of Mainland Affairs, Gao Sibo, convener of the Internal Affairs and Legal Affairs Group of the State Foundation, Yang Zhenwu, convener of the National Security Group, and colleagues from the Kuomintang Department.

According to Liberty Times, the “Straits Forum”, a large-scale united front platform for the CCP against Taiwan, debuted in Xiamen on the 16th. Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China, said that the forum meeting is scheduled to be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province on the morning of June 17. The forum invited representatives of Taiwan political parties such as the Chinese Nationalist Party, the New Party, the People First Party, the Non-Party Unity Alliance, and the People’s Party, representatives of Taiwan’s sponsors, representatives of Taiwan’s industries, leaders of associations, workers and young women, towns and villages, agriculture, fishery, industry and commerce, and folk beliefs There were more than 5,000 guests from all walks of life.

According to the report, some legislators in Taiwan have criticized that if the KMT and the People’s Party endorse one country, two systems and one China for political parties’ self-interest and pander to China, this will harm Taiwan’s interests, and the MAC should strictly investigate and deal with it.

Regarding the fact that the CCP will host the “Straits Forum” and invite people from all walks of life in Taiwan to attend, the MAC previously stated that the “Straits Forum” is an important platform for the CCP to fight against Taiwan. Take the opportunity to conduct political operations.

According to another news, the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, the former president of Taiwan, formally submitted an application to the authorities today to invite five Chinese university students to come to Taiwan for discussion and exchanges. Previously, officials of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation reprimanded the DPP for treating mainland college students as soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army.