[Evaluation]Mac Studio 2023 M2 Max version upgrade performance experience sharing + professional application test

Apple launched a new generation of M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors with more powerful performance. In addition to further improving performance, the maximum memory can be equipped with 192GB, responding to the actual needs of professional users. To maximize the performance of the new generation of processors, in addition to another professional-grade computer Mac Pro released by Apple this year, it is this all-in-one workstation-class computer with a powerful built-in heat dissipation capability and an extremely “dice” body. Mac Studio.

The latest Mac Studio model in 2023 is equipped with a new Apple Silicon in-house M2 Max or M2 Ultra processor. This time we received a new machine loaned by Apple, which is the M2 Max model, equipped with 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB memory and 2TB SSD. The combined price of this new machine is HK$25,499.

Compared with the basic design of the 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU of the previous generation M1 Max processor, this generation of M2 Max has more cores. The basic models are equipped with a 12-core CPU and a 30-core GPU. It is expected to further improve graphics processing. promote. And just like the test machine we borrowed this time, you can upgrade to a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU by paying an extra HK$1,500, which is the Max series processor with the most graphics processors so far. After the M2 Max model is upgraded to a 12-core GPU or a 38-core GPU, a maximum of 96GB of memory can be installed. Buyers can add more memory at the same time when purchasing the host according to their needs.

High connectivity

Let’s take a look at the appearance of the new machine first. The fuselage actually uses the same shell as the previous generation. For external connections, there are 2 USB-C (M2 Max model) or Thunderbolt 4 sockets (M2 Ultra model) and SD card reader (support SDXC, UHS -II standard); there are 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back (compatible with USB 4, USB 3.1 Gen 2), 2 USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10 Gb Ethernet wired network connection, and 3.5mm earphone barrel socket.

Users can connect up to 5 displays at the same time through the Thunderbolt 4 terminal and HDMI terminal (the M2 Ulra model can connect up to 8 displays). Taking the M2 Max Mac Studio tested this time as an example, when the HDMI is connected to a 4K60 display, the four Thunderbolt ports can be connected to four 6K resolution displays; when the HDMI is connected to an 8K60 or 4K240 display, the Thunderbolt port can be connected to two 6K resolution displays.

▲Mac Studio only needs one cable to connect the screen and one cable to connect the power supply to complete the installation.For some professionals who need to carry computers for events, it takes no time to move the whole computer to the site for assembly

There are cooling holes on the back of the fuselage that exceed half the height of the fuselage, and there is a cooling fan of this size inside the fuselage. The strong cooling performance brought by this Mac Studio makes the fans of the body almost silent when running high-efficiency software (such as performance testing tools) for a long time this time. Unless your ears are completely close to the body, you will not feel it To the existence of the cooling fan in this machine. For professional users, having a quiet working environment makes it easier to check the sound effects of videos, and also improves the user’s own work efficiency.

Professional Application Scenario——Movie Editing Experience

Since there are not many updates on the surface of the new machine, let’s take a look at the powerful performance brought by the M2 Max. The editor refers to the most common work done by colleagues in the unwire production department, dealing with YouTube videos that are close to 15 minutes in length. For such a project, the total capacity of 4K video clips is close to 350GB, and the clips will be sent to Adobe Premiere Pro for processing, adding a lot of editing effects, subtitles, labels, real-time color processing, etc.

When dealing with such a project, the computer keeps running smoothly. The most basic thing is to move the mouse on the timeline at high speed, and the preview screen will respond in real time. The operation in this aspect is extremely refreshing and meets our basic requirements. The next step is to move the mouse to any position on the timeline and click the preview button to play and preview the video immediately. Mac Studio lived up to our expectations here too.

In the end, we exported this project to a 1080p video through Adobe Media Encoder. It takes 10 minutes for a general work computer to render a completed movie. On the M2 Max Mac Studio we tested this time, it only took 3 minutes and 19 seconds to complete the entire rendering process. The time required is only about 1/5 of the length of the film.

The new M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors are also equipped with dedicated codec processors for H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. In the second video clip test, we tried to render a 5.5-minute H.264 1080p video, which also took only 1 minute and 05 seconds to complete.

In the third video clip test, we rendered another ProRes 422 video, which was also about 5.5 minutes long, and it took only 1 minute and 04 seconds to complete. If your daily work is to edit a 5-minute video delivery in front of the computer, Mac Studio can make the rendering work as close as possible without waiting. Press the start button, turn heads and you’re done.

More importantly, after the entire rendering operation is completed, the body still maintains the same temperature as the room temperature, and the fan basically does not make audible sound. Check out your final movie with built-in speakers in Mac Studio or Studio Display, Apple’s one-stop-shop experience.

M2 Max Mac Studio Benchmark

In fact, we have also implemented different speed measurement software for M2 Max Mac Studio. The first is the SDXC card reader, professional users are very concerned about its speed. We actually measured to read 50GB photos from a digital camera SD card, and the Mac Studio built-in card reader only took 3 minutes and 25 seconds to complete the copy. For the application of most digital photographers, this speed is already quite fast. The editor then compared the other two USB card reader products, and the speed is basically the same as that of the built-in card reader. The editor thinks that you don’t need to buy an additional card reader for speed.

▲The memory card used this time is SONY TOUGH 128GB 277MB/s Read, 150MB/s Write

M2 Max Mac Studio card reader speed test (compared to other external card readers)

Time required to copy 50 GB of photos from SD memory card to computer (minutes/seconds) Mac Studio built-in card reader 3:25.85 Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader ($299) 3:39.23 SONY MRW-51 SD card reader 3:23.14

The M2 Max test machine is an upgraded 38 core GPU model, so we also use the scores of the M1 Max 32 core GPU model for comparison.

M2 Max Mac Studio Benchmarks

Mac Studio(M2 Max, 12 core CPU, 38 core GPU) Mac Studio(M1 Max, 10 core CPU, 32 core GPU) Geekbench Single-Core Score 2839 2395 Geekbench Multi-Core Score 15200 12346 Geekbench Metal Score 144424 78046 Geekbench OpenCL Score 85755 61038 Cinebench R23 CPU(Single Core) 1746 1538 Cinebench R23 CPU(Multi Core) 14818 12338

On M2 Max Mac Studio, the Geekbench Single-Core score representing host performance has increased by 18%, and the Multi-Core running score has increased by 23%. But this time we also saw a significant improvement in GPU graphics processing performance, with an 85% increase in the Geekbench Metal Score score and a 40% increase in the OpenCL Score score. It is no wonder that Apple has great confidence in the game processing performance of the new machine.

Maybe your motivation for buying Mac Studio is not necessarily for work, then you can pay attention to the graphics performance of this computer in games. This time, it only costs HK$1,500 to upgrade the M2 Max test machine to a 38-core GPU. Friends who focus on game performance can directly upgrade, which can cure some of your “obsessive-compulsive disorder”. We installed Cities Skylines with larger performance requirements to build a rather complex city. Vehicles, railways and other means of transportation in this city, as well as a certain number of people, are all moving in real time. On top of this, the editor tries to constantly change the camera and shuttle through the city. M2 Max Mac Studio shows an extremely smooth display effect. Even zooming in and out, and high-speed viewpoint movement, the performance is extremely smooth.

Summary: A state-of-the-art computer with high processing power and ultra-low heat generation

Mac Studio has extremely powerful image processing performance and can be equipped with a maximum memory of 192GB. The point is that this kind of performance can be stored in a small box of 197 x 197 x 95mm. On top of that, it has excellent heat dissipation capability. The cooling fan remains quiet even after long-term efficient operation. In the computer industry, Mac Studio can be Said to be a work of art. The current generation of M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors has greatly improved graphics processing capabilities, and can bring significant performance experience no matter work or entertainment. Apple is now fully developing the gaming experience on macOS, looking forward to more masterpieces appearing on the Mac platform in the future.

Of course, the actual buyers will look at the price. The biggest competitor of M2 Max and M2 Ultra is not necessarily other manufacturers, it may be Apple itself. But the editor thinks that the GPU performance of the current generation of processors has been significantly improved. If you have the money, you can go straight to the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra.

In addition, everyone should not forget the existence of Mac mini. Although there is a huge gap in performance between M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra, if you are not pursuing extreme speed, the performance of the Mac Pro processor cannot be ignored. All in all, Apple has provided a complete line of all-in-one computer products, and you can easily find suitable products from pure documents to efficient professional purposes.

