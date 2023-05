A woman was arrested in compliance with an order issued by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), for the crime of fraud. This is Iris Cecilia Linares Pérez, who is accused of defrauding a victim to whom she promised a suitcase containing clothes, perfumes and money. According to reports, the woman […]

