News

by admin
They capture members of the Aguachica micro-trafficking network

Thanks to the intelligence work, it was possible to arrive at the arrest of eight subjects who had arrest warrants for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, possession of narcotics and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In development of an inter-institutional operation with the Technical Investigation Corps of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the National Army managed to locate in Aguachica, Cesar, a micro-trafficking network apparently made up of these subjects, who committed crimes in the municipality and had warrants of arrests issued by the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Drug Trafficking Number 6.

This result is part of the accompaniments carried out by troops of the Special Energy and Road Battalion Number 3 to different search procedures carried out in seven buildings, where they found 12 kilograms of coca paste, a narcotic that would reach a commercial value of up to 37 million pesos.

“The Tenth Brigade of the National Army, in compliance with the Ayacucho Plan, will continue to carry out military operations that directly and indirectly attack organized criminal groups and drug trafficking in the north of the country,” the institution mentioned.

