They capture members of the criminal structure responsible for different crimes in San Salvador

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in conjunction with the National Civil Police (PNC) captured nine gang members, who belong to a criminal structure that operated in different parts of San Salvador.

According to the investigations, there are around 100 subjects linked to different crimes committed between 2015 and 2017, belonging to the 18 revolutionaries gang.

In the operations, 8 arrests have been made, and several cell phones, notebooks with records of possible victims and other illegal objects have been seized.

The criminals arrested committed crimes in the surroundings of Plaza Libertad, Mercado Belloso, Parque San José and Barrio Candelaria, among other points.

For his part, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that court orders have also been issued against another 89 incarcerated within the emergency regime, “this means that more years in prison are added to them since they are related to this operation.” added.

