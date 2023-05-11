Home » They confirm the disappearance of two young people in Arauca – news
The Ombudsman’s Office confirmed that it has learned of the kidnapping of 17-year-old Brayan Camilo Carrillo Flores, which occurred in the village of Fundadores in Arauquita, where armed men in two trucks took him by force.

The disappearance of the young man, Alejandro Manrique Escobar, (son of a social leader from the Los Colonos village in Arauquita) was also known, who left the populated center of Panama de Arauca for Puerto Jordán on Sunday, May 7 and since then his whereabouts are unknown.

The Ombudsman’s Office reiterated its call for respect for the rights of children and adolescents as subjects of special protection. Arauquita is focused on Early Warning 011-23, where the risks for children and adolescents are evident, due to actions within the framework of the armed conflict.

The entity urges their captors to respect their life and integrity and to release them immediately, also reiterating their willingness to establish humanitarian channels for their prompt return home.

