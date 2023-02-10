The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, signed resolution 2886 of February 3, 2023 that sets the electoral calendar for holding popular, internal or inter-party consultations to make their decisions or choose their own candidates. or by coalition to positions or corporations of the territorial elections of 2023.

With the publication of the electoral calendar, the different stages and activities to be developed to carry out these popular consultations begin, which will take place on June 4, 2023.

Political parties and movements with legal status or significant groups of citizens have until March 4 to notify the National Electoral Council in writing of their decision to hold popular or inter-party consultations to choose their candidates.

Likewise, from April 1 begins the period for pre-candidates to register with the National Registry; This period will be extended until May 4, 2023, one month before said consultations.

Resolution number 0585 of January 25, 2023 issued by the National Electoral Council set June 4, 2023 as the date for popular consultations to make their decisions or choose their candidates for the 2023 elections.

Listed below are the dates of the different activities to be carried out for the interparty consultations.

February 4: Suspension of incorporation into the census of new identification cards (4 months before the vote)

March 4: The term expires for the parties, political movements and/or significant groups of citizens to notify the National Electoral Council in writing of their decision to carry out popular, internal or inter-party consultations to make their decisions or choose their candidates.

Electoral propaganda may be carried out using public space. Electoral propaganda will only be allowed when the political party or movement or significant group of citizens has communicated in writing to the National Electoral Council its decision to hold consultations on the previously established date.

Publication of the Electoral Census (3 months before the election).

6th of March: Propaganda may be carried out through the media of social communication and public space.

April 10th: The registration of pre-candidates before the National Registry of Civil Status begins.

April 20th: The term expires for the political parties and movements and/or significant groups of citizens who participate in the consultation to present the questions to be asked to the National Electoral Council.

April 30th: The term expires for the National Electoral Council to pronounce itself in relation to the questions presented by the political parties and movements and/or significant groups of citizens. In the event that the questions are approved, they will be immediately sent to the National Registry of Civil Status for the pertinent effects.

May 4th: The deadline for pre-candidates to register with the National Registry of Civil Status expires. The term expires for the political parties and movements and/or significant groups of citizens to state if they retract their initial desire to participate in the consultation.

May 5th: The term expires for the party, political movement or significant group of citizens to whom the questions presented that were not approved have been returned, to correct them within a maximum term of five (5) calendar days. Failure to do so within this period will mean that the consultation has been withdrawn.

May 12: Selection of delegates of the National Electoral Council (15 days before the election)

may 19: Appointment of Scrutinizing Commissions and Clearinghouses by the Superior Courts of the Judicial District (10 days before the election).

May 20th: Deadline for the draw and designation of the voting juries (15 days before the voting).

25 of May: Publication of the list of voting judges (10 calendar days before the vote). June 2: The immunity of the members of the scrutiny commissions, their secretaries and their key holders begins (48 hours before the scrutiny begins).

June 4: Day of the consultation and start of the district, municipal and auxiliary ballots.

5th June: The district, municipal and auxiliary ballots continue.

June 6th: The general scrutiny begins.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

Related