They deliver Taita Carnival outfits to the Guano Museum for their exhibition

They deliver Taita Carnival outfits to the Guano Museum for their exhibition

In a symbolic act, on Sunday, April 2, the Association of Ex-Taitas Carnival Guano and Club Amistad, delivered the traditional Taita Carnival costumes to the City Museum. Event in which Marcelo Vaca, Taita Carnaval 2023, Rafael Escudero and Nelly Guachilema, councilors of the Canton participated; as well as Camila Jaramillo, Queen of Guano, Estefanía Zuñiga, Queen of the Amistad Club, Diana González, president of Club Atalaya, local authorities, representatives of Club Amistad and Club Atalaya, members of the Association of Ex-Taitas and the general public. .

The figure of Taita Carnaval has an important role at the beginning, during and at the end of these festivities, since he is the person who heads all the programs that are planned for this celebration; Since the announcement of the carnival, he has participated in all the local and provincial parades and closes these festivities with the burial, in which a symbolic act is carried out through the main streets.

During the development of the act, Tarquino Polo, representative of the Amistad club, emphasized the importance of the Guano Carnivals, as they are the most important in the Province and it is for them that an ordinance project was delivered to the municipal authorities for the regularization of the resources that are used in Carnival, in order to better plan the carnivals of Guano. The hat, the poncho and the command baton, rest symbolically in the City museum, for the tourist to visit and learn about the culture of the Guano canton

