They demanded $100 a week as “rent”

The First Sentencing Court of San Miguel sentenced Martínez Fuentes and Roque Carballo to 20 years in prison for the crime of aggravated extortion.

According to the authorities, the victim would have received a phone call on January 25, 2022, in which they demanded that as of that week he had to pay $100 a week, as “rent,” to the MS-13 gang, in exchange for not to threaten his life.

The defendants José Dany Martínez Fuentes and Josué Rafael Roque Carballo were captured on March 4 of the same year, in the Senda Andalucía and Senda Madrid de San Miguel, after receiving $20 each as a product of extortion.

The capture was possible thanks to a controlled delivery device carried out by the National Civil Police (PNC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

