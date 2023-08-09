Jeans trends autumn 2023: The 7 hip must-haves

Which jeans should we shop for the coming season to freshen up our outfits? Discover the trending models that have walked the catwalks and are about to hit the streets.

Jeans are a classic piece of clothing that can be combined in a variety of outfits, from very casual to very elegant. But you always want to try something new, especially when you’re transitioning between seasons and need a fresh wardrobe update. Below we present the jeans trends for autumn 2023 that you will soon see everywhere.

Jeans are an integral part of every wardrobe. It is the perfect base for every outfit and the perfect piece of clothing for every season. They can be spiced up for any occasion by simply swapping out a top or a shoe. Yes, the classic blue jean never goes out of style and is always a great choice, but every season has its own notable denim looks and we’ve rounded up the essential styles for Fall 2023.

Puddle jeans is a trend that started in 2022 and has taken over the world. So, it enjoys great popularity also in autumn 2023 and will be the first choice in the coming season.

The oversized and comfortable cut gently hugs the body and flows around the ankles, making these jeans look chic rather than sloppy. The extra long puddle fit is also very trendy, but we recommend opting for a pair that just barely touches the floor so you look neat and not disheveled.

A trendy fall fashion idea is to combine puddle jeans with the classic sand-colored trench coat to create a casual-chic outfit for the office.

Very dark washes

There’s nothing classier than a pair of well-fitting blue jeans, but that’s not the only focus designers have for the upcoming season. The deep tones of the darker washes add a little more sophistication to any outfit and are a great way to incorporate denim into a more formal wardrobe.

Style your dark jeans with a silky blouse or a classic shirt and also add a blazer to the outfit for those chilly autumn evenings. Dark washes are suitable for almost every silhouette, but especially for cuts with wide and straight legs.

Ripped jeans are back

Ripped jeans are back! From the typical ripped knees, to jeans that have most of the fabric missing from the front. The goal is to show off the legs and look more attractive. This bold trend once again dominated the catwalks and whether straight or wide leg, ripped jeans offer a relaxed bottom for heavier, looser tops.

The trendy cargo jeans

One of the key trends in 2023 is everyday wear, which means cargo jeans will continue to be a big denim trend for fall. This garment will crowd the streets paired with heels, oversized blazers, cropped tops and leather jackets.

The best versions trending for the coming season tend to be more minimalistic and the biggest surprise for Fall/Winter 2023 will be the cargo skinny jeans.

Seam jeans are a must

Don’t underestimate the power of tailored jeans to flatter your silhouette. Inspired by classic pants, tailored denim with a crease or a seam redefines the line.

The trendy jeans with a seam at the front are an important piece of clothing for the coming autumn. Whether skinny or bootcut, every fit has this detail.

Straight leg jeans

A classic that never goes out of style and suitable for different outfits. Straight jeans look great with a pair of white sneakers and a white t-shirt or striped shirt. Or opt for a pointed neckline, blazer or coat and heels to create a more chic look and spice up your outfit.

Jeans Trends Herbst 2023: Maxi Jeansröcke

Mini skirts may still get a lot of attention, but maxi denim skirts are the total trend for Fall 2023, which you can pair with a cute knit and loafers in the months to come. And there’s no better time to try out these outfits than in the cool temperatures.

From models with a straight fit and a darker wash, to two-tone maxis and washed gray models, to asymmetric looks, maxi denim skirts are on the rise for fall.

